NBA Trade Rumors: Damian Lillard has lobbied for Draymond Green with the Portland Trail Blazers for years

Draymond Green has been a loyal servant to the Golden State Warriors throughout his career, though NBA Trade Rumors have surfaced suggesting he could depart San Francisco before the trade deadline. Green is known to be a dogged defender. As a five-time All-Defensive team member and 2017 Defensive Player of the Year, his services are highly sought-after around the league, particularly in Portland.

NBA Trade Rumors: Damian Lillard urges Portland front office to bolster defensive edge with Draymond Green

NBA Trade Rumors have begun to circle after the Golden State Warriors pulled off an impressive win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. It has been reported that the Warriors' defensive stalwart, Draymond Green, could be used in a future trade deal to free up cap space and that Portland may be interested.

According to Sam Amick on 'The Athletic's' 'NBA Show' podcast, Damian Lillard has campaigned this season (and in the past) for the Portland Trail Blazers to make a deal for Draymond Green.

“If we were handicapping Draymond trade destinations if the Warriors decided to blow it up…that’s the one. Damian and his group have for the last couple years been campaigning for that.”

Portland has lacked defensive solidity over the last few years and are ranked 27th overall this season. The backcourt pairing of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum has come under attack in the past for its effort and stature on defense, and this season players such as Jusuf Nurkic simply haven't been good enough for the Blazers to compete.

Portland's defensive woes, combined with the fact that Lillard is friends with Draymond Green, have led to the NBA Trade Rumors.

Despite fragility on defense, the Trail Blazers' guards are combining for an average of 53.7 of Portland's points. Furthermore, Lillard is the face of the Portland franchise, and his opinion goes a long way with the Blazers' front office.

Lillard is capable of leading the Trail Blazers to another Western Conference finals, However, it will be essential for them to improve their defensive standing. Therefore, Draymond Green could be the perfect fit as a veteran and as a power forward who would fill the role currently vacant with the absence of Zach Collins.

Since Draymond Green's return, the Golden State Warriors are 2-1. However, his contribution goes far beyond the box score of each game. Green is known as a tenacious, unrelenting defender who for years has tirelessly marked either the center or best player of the Warriors' NBA Finals opponents.

Draymond Green's relationship with Steph Curry and his leadership and vocal guidance on the court are invaluable to Coach Steve Kerr and the Warriors' young talent. However, the aging forward is earning an average of over $25 million a year, which could be used by the franchise to fill out their roster in the future.