NBA trade rumors: Damian Lillard lobbying for a Draymond Green move to Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard and Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green have been linked several times in NBA rumors.

They played together in the USA men's national basketball team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where they led their country to the gold medal. Lillard walked in Stephen Curry's shoes and experienced what it was like having a playmaking point-forward feeding him the ball in the right spots.

Golden State Warriors beat writer for The Athletic, Anthony Slater appeared on the HoopsHype podcast with Michael Scotto. The latter mentioned that Green has been brought up in trade talks every now and then, to which Slater replied,

"The Blazers would love to have him. (Damian) Lillard has been obsessed with getting him there for a while."

Damian Lillard was also coached by Steve Kerr during the Tokyo Olympics, where he got a glimpse of the ball movement system of Golden State.

Draymond Green is one of the highest IQ players in the NBA and one of Stephen Curry's best pick-and-roll partners. There is no doubt Green would make Lillard's life easier in Portland, so it isn't surprising Lillard wants Green at the Trail Blazers.

Damian Lillard jokingly suggested that he needed Draymond Green's help spraying champagne after the Olympic gold medal victory

Men's Basketball Medal Ceremony: 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Damian Lillard has always been one of the classiest players in the NBA. He doesn't pick a fight with anyone, and is humble in his approach to the game and media.

After the USA men's basketball team won the gold medal game at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Green was seen helping Lillard spray a bottle of champagne during the celebration. Dame trolled himself for not winning championships, and suggested that he needed a 'champ' to assist him. He said,

"This is what it looks like when you haven’t won a championship. I haven’t won yet, & Draymond has won 3…After we won the gold, everybody is spraying champagne; I don’t have much experience at it, so I needed the champ to assist me."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Draymond Green will probably retire a Warrior and have his no. 23 jersey hang in the Chase Center rafters. He is a huge part of their culture, and was a major piece of their dynasty days during the late 2010s. Green has a player option for the 2023-24 NBA season, and he will likely exercise it or get extended before that season itself.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Will Draymond Green retire a Warrior? Yes No 0 votes so far