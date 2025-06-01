NBA Trade Rumors: Detroit Pistons to explore free agents market with Myles Turner and Naz Reid on radar

An NBA insider reported that the Detroit Pistons are on the hunt for a big man this offseason. Two of Detroit's reported main targets are Myles Turner and Naz Reid. Turner and Reid are two of the most solid big men in the league today.

NBA insider Marc Stein revealed that Detroit is expected to explore deals that could help them either secure Myles Turner or Naz Reid.

“The Pistons are among the teams with interest in Timberwolves big man Reid, league sources say," Stein reported. "Detroit is known to covet a floor-spacing big man and, according to sources, is likewise said to hold interest in Indiana's Myles Turner. Whether the Pistons have a tangible shot at acquiring either player, mind you, is far from clear.”

Given how Turner and Reid are both significant contributors to their current teams, being sent to Detroit might be a good opportunity for them. As of the 2024-25 NBA season, Cade Cunningham is Detroit's best player and he earned his first All-Star this year.

Cunningham doesn't have a true duo to help lead Motor City back to glory. Detroit currently lacks talent that could help it secure the boards and impose an intimidating presence inside the paint.

Pistons slowly re-establishing status in Eastern Conference

The Detroit Pistons made their first playoff appearance since 2019. After the 2008-09 NBA season, Detroit has failed to make it to the postseason consistently. They've struggled with finding a franchise player that could help them recreate the magic Chauncy Billups and company once did in 2004.

In the 2024-25 season, Cade Cunningham established himself as an All-NBA talent that could one day lead Detroit to its former glory. However, there is one major aspect they lack in their roster, and that's the big man position.

With Myles Turner and Naz Reid entering free agency this season, one of these two players will be a good pick for Detroit. Reid is a former Sixth Man of the Year award winner, which means there's no doubt that he'll give his all on the hardwood. As for Turner, he's also a solid pick for Detroit as he finished among the top 10 Defensive Players of the Year twice in his career.

If the Detroit Pistons could reinforce the gaps they currently have, it's possible that we could see their team flourish in the Eastern Conference once again.

