NBA Trade Rumors: Detroit Pistons Explored Blake Griffin - John Wall Swap

As the majority of major free agency deals have been made around the NBA and the new season approaches, we now have an idea of how most teams will line up. One team that have been regularly mentioned in NBA Trade Rumors and have been active this offseason are the Detroit Pistons, who have made a flurry of acquisitions. However, it is in the latest NBA Trade Rumors that we have found out how close the Pistons were to making their biggest trade, involving star forward Blake Griffin.

NBA Trade Rumors: Detroit Pistons had phone call with Washington Wizards about Blake Griffin - John Wall swap

Chicago Bulls v Washington Wizards

Both the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons have been considering trading their star players this offseason, according to NBA Trade Rumors. In a recent development, ESPN writer Zach Lowe reported that the Detroit Pistons made an inquisitive call to the Wizards. The Pistons had been looking to trade Blake Griffin for John Wall, however, the offer gained little headway in conversations between the two franchises.

Pistons Called Wizards To Discuss Blake Griffin For John Wall Trade https://t.co/0U1cy837h0 — RealGM (@RealGM) November 25, 2020

Among NBA Trade Rumors last week, it was suggested that John Wall had requested a trade. However, Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard seemed to dampen these claims by saying that Wall had not been discussed as part of any deal. This would suggest therefore that it is unsurprising to find out discussions over a Blake Griffin swap would not have gained much ground in Washington.

Blake Griffin and John Wall are both on massive contracts, giving slightly more sense to the deal. Nevertheless, the Wizards will be looking to use a fully fit Wall and Bradley Beal to push back into the playoffs in the East.

Blake Griffin has more to offer on both ends of the floor as a greater all-round athlete. However, Wall has given so much to the Wizards franchise and if Washington's GM Sheppard is closing down any trades then Wall may stay.

Disregarding NBA Trade Rumors around a potential deal, the Wizards also made their future plans clear as they set out to re-sign Davis Bertans. Playing at the power forward position and averaging 15 points last season, the Latvian rotated with Rui Hachimura who also put up solid numbers. Therefore, it appears there was little cause for the Washington Wizards to listen to any trade deal the Pistons had in mind.