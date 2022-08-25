NBA Trade Rumors: Donovan Mitchell puts 3 teams on his trade wishlist

Utah Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell has been the subject of intense speculation this summer after being linked with a trade away from the Jazz. The New York Knicks have been chasing the guard for some time now, but a trade is yet to materialize.

According to Tony Jones of The Athletic, the three-time All-Star has put three teams on his trade wishlist. The report for The Athletic suggests that Mitchell's preferred destinations in the NBA are the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, and the Miami Heat. However, the guard is yet to ask for a trade.

"Mitchell hasn’t asked for a trade from the Jazz, according to sources. But, if he were to be traded, sources say, his preferred destination would be one of three places: the Knicks, the Brooklyn Nets, or the Miami Heat," the report read.

It further noted:

"Utah and the New York Knicks have had ongoing discussions, but those talks have not yielded progress to the point of a trade being imminent. As those talks have lingered, the Jazz have begun fielding offers from other teams, league sources tell The Athletic."

It also stated:

"As of Thursday morning, the Jazz have multiple offers on the table for Mitchell from teams other than the Knicks that they deem intriguing and worth pursuing, according to sources," the report concluded.

The Utah Jazz are going into a full-blown rebuilding phase and are keen to acquire as much draft capital as possible. They have already shipped out Rudy Gobert for five first-rounders as well as a bunch of starters from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In all likelihood, the Utah Jazz will be looking at compensation of a similar scale for the Donovan Mitchell. Reports have suggested that Jazz CEO Danny Ainge does not believe that Mitchell is good enough to be a franchise player.

Which team can offer the best package for Donovan Mitchell?

Donovan Mitchell finished last season with averages of 25.9 points, 5.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds. He shot 44.8% from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc. His performances in the postseason have been even more remarkable, especially during the 2020 NBA Playoffs as he truly announced himself to the world then.

The Brooklyn Nets (one of the teams that Mitchell reportedly would love to play for) cannot trade for the guard as long as they employ Ben Simmons. This is due to a rule where two players cannot be acquired by a team via trade who are under the designated rookie extension. This rules out the Nets as a potential trade partner for the Utah Jazz.

The Miami Heat have six first-rounders remaining this decade and could offer a package involving a couple of them and Kyle Lowry. Lowry will be a free agent in the summer of 2024 and the Jazz can get rid of his salary then if they choose to.

Finally, the New York Knicks are a team that has been actively pursuing Donovan Mitchell for years. The Knicks are willing to part ways with four, maybe five, first-rounders, but Danny Ainge wants six picks. Either way, it remains to be seen where Donovan Mitchell lands up.

