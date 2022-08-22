NBA Trade Rumors: Eastern Conference heavyweights inquired with Brooklyn Nets about Kevin Durant

The sweepstakes for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant continues as no trade is reportedly imminent. The two-time NBA champion listed the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns as his preferred destinations. However, more teams have emerged in recent weeks.

According to "The Athletic's" Shams Charania, the Milwaukee Bucks have inquired about KD. Charania said other teams have also contacted the Nets.

"The Philadelphia 76ers expressed recent interest in Durant while the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets also inquired with the Nets in late June and early July to gauge the price tag, according to sources," Charania said.

"The New Orleans Pelicans inquired with the Nets on June 30 as well but deemed All-Star Brandon Ingram as untouchable, sources said. Also in the past month, the Atlanta Hawks offered John Collins, De’Andre Hunter and a draft pick for Durant, according to sources."

The possibility of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant, arguably the two best players in the game, on the same team is frightening. Such a move would make the Bucks the overwhelming favorites to win the championship.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Report: Milwaukee Bucks inquired with Brooklyn Nets about Kevin Durant ahnfiredigital.com/nba/brooklyn-n… Report: Milwaukee Bucks inquired with Brooklyn Nets about Kevin Durant ahnfiredigital.com/nba/brooklyn-n…

Kevin Durant's chaotic summer thus far

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

After the disappointment of being swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics, the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant began their chaotic summer.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



Pelicans

Hawks

Sixers

Bucks

Nuggets



But none of those conversations gained much traction.



theathletic.com/3526628/?sourc… Several teams have expressed recent interest in Kevin Durant, sources tell @ShamsCharania , including:PelicansHawksSixersBucksNuggetsBut none of those conversations gained much traction. Several teams have expressed recent interest in Kevin Durant, sources tell @ShamsCharania, including:◽ Pelicans◽ Hawks◽ Sixers◽ Bucks◽ NuggetsBut none of those conversations gained much traction.theathletic.com/3526628/?sourc… https://t.co/v4pUUMZYTU

Initially, there were reports of KD being unhappy with the Nets ownership and the front office not offering Kyrie Irving a guaranteed max contract. After Irving opted into the final year of his deal, KD submitted a trade request.

Durant then met with Nets owner Joe Tsai in London. It was reported that KD offered an ultimatum to the billionaire. He asked Tsai to trade him or fire general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash. Joe Tsai did not capitulate to KD's demands.

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 I know most people will believe unnamed sources over me but if it’s anyone out there that’ll listen, I don’t plan on retiring anytime soon. Shit is comical at this point. I know most people will believe unnamed sources over me but if it’s anyone out there that’ll listen, I don’t plan on retiring anytime soon. Shit is comical at this point.

A week later, rumors emerged that Kevin Durant would rather retire than play for the Nets. However, Durant debunked the rumors on Twitter.

It has been an incredibly lively summer for the Slim Reaper and the Brooklyn Nets. There doesn't appear to be a solution on the horizon with training camp beginning next month.

Edited by Chad Marriott