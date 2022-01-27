NBA Trade Rumors: Eastern Conference scout claims Utah Jazz could lose 2-time All-Star to New York Knicks if they face an early exit in the playoffs

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz is one of the best young players in the NBA. Mitchell is in his fifth season in Utah, but there are rumors already linking him to a move away from the Jazz. One of the teams he's linked with is the New York Knicks.

An Eastern Conference scout told FOX Sports that the Jazz are just one first-round exit away from losing Mitchell to the Knicks. Utah is reportedly feeling the pressure of their second-round exit last season despite having the NBA's best record.

"They’re a first-round exit from Donovan being in New York," the Eastern Conference scout said.

There have been rumors and talks around the NBA regarding the future of Donovan Mitchell. There are people within Mitchell's inner circle that think he's a superstar and deserves to play in a big market team, not in Salt Lake City. Mitchell is also a New York native.

The Knicks had a chance to take Mitchell in the 2017 NBA Draft, but then-Knicks president Phil Jackson selected Frank Ntilikina with the 8th overall pick. Mitchell was drafted five picks later by the Denver Nuggets before getting traded to the Jazz for Tyler Lydon and Trey Lyles.

But with Leon Rose now at the helm in New York, the Knicks will have a better shot at acquiring talents like Mitchell. They also have associate head coach Johnnie Bryant, a former assistant coach in Utah and close to Mitchell.

NBA Rumors: Donovan Mitchell also linked to the Miami Heat

In addition to the New York Knicks, one of the teams linked with Donovan Mitchell is the Miami Heat. As reported by Heat insider Greg Sylvander, the Knicks and Heat are Mitchell's preferred destinations if he ever wants to get out of the Utah Jazz.

The Heat are currently one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, but there's room for improvement. With Pat Riley at the helm, anything is possible for Miami. South Florida has been one of the prime destinations for free agents because of the beach, the weather and the culture.

However, it should be noted that these are all just rumors. The Jazz are not going to trade Donovan Mitchell this season. They are still a playoff team, with Mitchell averaging 25.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game. But another early playoff exit could push the superstar to ask for a trade.

In Mitchell's first four seasons, the Jazz have made the playoffs. They suffered a second-round exit at the hands of the Houston Rockets in Donavan's rookie season followed by two straight first-round exits. The Jazz had the best overall record in the NBA last season, but lost to a short-handed Utah Jazz in the second round.

