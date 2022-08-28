NBA Trade Rumors: Eastern Conference team with playoff aspirations 'made calls' regarding Kevin Durant this summer

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is staying put for now. The franchise put out a statement saying that all the parties involved intended to move forward together. Multiple rumors circulated about possible trade partners before this resolution. On the STUpodity podcast, "The Athletic's" Shams Charania said the New York Knicks inquired about Kevin Durant.

"I think there were calls made. The Knicks did make calls on Kevin Durant from what I'm told, but I think both sides were cognizant," Charania said.

It was well documented that Durant was rumored to join the New York Knicks as a free agent in the summer of 2019. However, Durant decided to join Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets instead of going to Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks had created two max slots with hopes that they could attract KD and another superstar. However, they were left with nothing after Durant did not join.

Kevin Durant's absorbing summer

The Brooklyn Nets ownership and front office were unwilling to offer Kyrie Irving a long-term max deal. Things were about to reach a boiling point for the franchise. Irving exercised his player option, but Durant requested a trade a day later.

The Nets were looking at the possibility of losing their two best players in the same summer. It was widely reported that Kyrie Irving wanted a reunion with LeBron James and that he would be traded if the Nets moved KD.

Durant's preferred destinations were the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns. However, the Brooklyn Nets wanted an All-Star caliber player in any package deal, and neither franchise could offer one.

This inability to make a deal led to rumors of the Boston Celtics acquiring Durant for Jaylen Brown and draft capital. However, the Nets rebuffed this offer by wanting Marcus Smart or Jayson Tatum alongside Jaylen Brown.

Earlier this month, Durant and Joe Tsai met in London, where the two-time champion offered an ultimatum. He asked Tsai to trade him or fire general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash. Joe Tsai did not capitulate to Durant's wishes and reiterated his support for his staff.

After seeing his ultimatum fall on deaf ears and with no move in sight, the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant have decided to run it back in the upcoming season.

