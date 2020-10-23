NBA Trade Rumors: 'Every team' wanted LA Lakers' Alex Caruso last season

Alex Caruso's growth as a member of the LA Lakers over the last three years has been there for everyone to see. Not only is he a cult personality of sorts for the Purple and Gold, thereby revered by the fans, but he's also an invaluable cog in the team's current rotation. As per the latest NBA trade rumors, many teams took note of Alex Caruso's growth and were interested in acquiring his services.

The LA Lakers were actively involved in trade talks last season. They wanted to surround LeBron James with pieces that would help the team contend for a title and were linked with virtually every player on the trade market at a point in time.

Although the Purple and Gold had a few assets to part with in prospective trade deals, guard Alex Caruso was reportedly on everyone's wishlist. LA Lakers' assistant coach Mike Penberthy had a conversation with Lakers Daily where he revealed Caruso had several suitors. Penberthy remarked:

"Every time we wanted to do a trade in the offseason or before the trade deadline, every team wanted Alex Caruso. He’s known throughout the league and respected throughout the league."

Alex Caruso a good fit for the LA Lakers

Very rarely does Alex Caruso stuff the stat sheet. In fact, his 5.5 points and 1.9 assists per game this season was a step down from what he achieved in 2018-19. Yet, he started for LA Lakers in Game 6 of the 2020 NBA Finals.

2020 NBA Finals - Game Three

Caruso makes his living on defense and fits impressively with the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. In fact, LeBron has heaped praise on him time and again during their title-winning campaign.

There's definitely some room for improvement as far as Alex Caruso's offensive game is concerned. But he still only 26 and played just three seasons in the NBA, so there's time for him to develop.

