NBA Trade Rumors: Executives from around the league weigh-in on Blake Griffin's potential departure from Detroit Pistons

Along with Andre Drummond, another player who has dominated the NBA trade rumors in recent days has been Blake Griffin. It was announced on Monday evening that the former All-Star will not be suiting up for the Detroit Pistons again until his agent and franchise can workout a deal to send him away.

NBA Trade Rumors: Buyout would create extensive interest around the league for Blake Griffin

With Blake Griffin's time in Detroit coming to an end, it was decided that the 31-year old would sit out while the Pistons weighed up their options in a potential trade-or-buyout deal. After the side's other veteran star Derrick Rose left for New York recently, Griffin is expected to leave the franchise prior to the deadline.

In the latest NBA Trade Rumors, Michael Scotto of 'HoopsHype' released the results of his discussions with league execs about their opinion on a Blake Griffin trade and what it may look like.

Will Blake Griffin be traded or agree to a buyout? Our @MikeAScotto spoke with a bunch of NBA execs about it. https://t.co/ucHIc0rxZY — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) February 16, 2021

With Blake Griffin one of the league's highest earners, it is expected that any deal will likely be a buyout which, according to some execs, makes him far more appealing.

"If Blake is bought out, there would be significant interest, but how much of a savings is Blake willing to take? He could provide a spark off of the bench. If he’s healthy, he could start if the team had a need, but he’s probably more of a rotation player right now.”

Blake Griffin walks out for Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia

There is no doubt Blake Griffin could provide value to a side destined for the playoffs if he were to return to his old form. The veteran is currently averaging a career-low 12.3 points, having started all 20 games in which he has played. Perhaps this has been due to his own form or, as part of a number of reasons, such as playing on a losing team and how that can affect a player's game.

Best Of Blake Griffin with the Pistons! pic.twitter.com/OgW3E5I3jm — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 15, 2021

Advertisement

Either way, we are yet to see the Blake Griffin of old, which brings into question whether sides in the NBA will be willing to bring him in, considering his injury history. One Western Conference executive was not so sure of the idea:

“He’s looked so bad this year. It would take a leap of faith that it’s more the environment and him not trying than his body totally failing, but it doesn’t look good when you watch him.”

If there does end up being a buyout, it can almost be guaranteed that a team will take a chance on Blake Griffin. Watching him in LA was a lot of fun, even for fans of rival teams. If a side can tap into the athleticism that has been missing of late, they will have an explosive bench option or potential starter.