NBA Trade Rumors: Executives expect Boston Celtics to move Marcus Smart in the offseason

Danny Ainge's departure has already put the limelight on the Boston Celtics front office, and the latest NBA trade rumors suggest that they're readying a few moves. Marcus Smart has been tipped as a name that could exit the franchise as a result.

New head of basketball operations Brad Stevens will be looking to improve the Boston Celtics' roster this offseason. As reported by HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, several NBA executives believe that Marcus Smart could be the Celtics' best bargaining chip for squa upgradess. Scotto wrote:

"'I think they’ll trade Smart this summer if I had to guess,' an NBA executive told HoopsHype."

Another executive highlighted the Boston Celtics' feeble salary cap situation:

"'They need to have internal growth,' another NBA executive told HoopsHype. 'They’re pretty stuck when it comes to salaries. They’ve been trying to move Kemba Walker for a year now and no one is touching that. Their best bet would be to move Smart, but I don’t know what his market is.'"

Marcus Smart only has one more year left on his contract and is owed roughly $13.8 million for the 2021-22 season. Smart's market value is much higher than that and the Boston Celtics may not be in a position to pay him when the time comes. So trading him this offseason makes sense from a financial standpoint.

Marcus Smart has shot 54.2 percent from 3-point range on 24 attempts in the playoffs. That's the highest mark of any NBA player with at least that many attempts. pic.twitter.com/3ioGF8mcXq — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) May 30, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Should Boston Celtics shop Marcus Smart?

Marcus Smart is one of those glue guys whose efforts don't always reflect on the box scores, but he binds the team together. He has a reputation for making clutch plays down the stretch, be it on offense or on defense. Smart also averaged a career-high 13.1 points and a team-high 5.7 assists per game this season.

Smart with Brad Stevens

He may be a fan-favorite, but Marcus Smart is the Boston Celtics' best bet to add a big name to their roster. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown aren't going anywhere, while Kemba Walker's $36 million salary is more of a financial liability at this point.

Marcus Smart hits his backwards shot to end warmups and runs off the floor pointing at the crowd as they go nuts: pic.twitter.com/Fs9qprcipy — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) May 30, 2021

The Boston Celtics can leverage Marcus Smart and some draft picks to land a star or blue-chip talent from one of the lottery teams. Smart's age – he's still only 27 – and salary situation makes him perfect for a rebuilding team looking for a two-way anchor.

It must be remembered, though, that Marcus Smart is a very valuable component of the Boston Celtics' current roster. The front office is unlikely to trade Smart unless he's being used as a makeweight for a big name.

