NBA Trade Rumors: Frustrations with a fellow Brooklyn Nets star one of the reasons why James Harden might be open to a trade

James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets continue to make a stance as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. The Nets find themselves with a record of 29-17 this year, good enough for third place in the East. Brooklyn is one of the most feared teams throughout the league when they are at full force, and Harden has started to come alive as of late with his impressive play.

As the Feb. 10 trade deadline approaches, it's a popular time for speculation. Although there are a number of big names sure to be in the reports over the next couple of weeks, another player has started to shockingly come up lately. That player is none other than Brooklyn Nets superstar James Harden.

In a report from NBA insider Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, it appears Harden is interested to "explore other opportunities" outside of Brooklyn this offseason.

"Harden remains invested in competing for the title in Brooklyn this season, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation. But Harden has recently informed several confidants — including former teammates and coaches — of his interest in exploring other opportunities outside of Brooklyn this summer, league sources told B/R."

Fischer detailed how Harden has been unhappy with a number of developing situations within the team, especially with how the organization has handled the Kyrie Irving situation.

"Harden has been vocal to Nets figures and close contacts alike about his frustrations regarding Kyrie Irving's part-time playing status. A recent injury to Kevin Durant has exacerbated the issue, leaving Harden to shoulder the majority of the offensive burden during Brooklyn home games."

Could James Harden be on the move?

Although the Brooklyn Nets have continued to be a dangerous force on the court this year, it seems as if the noise off the court has only begun to get louder. The latest report from Jake Fischer about James Harden being open to a new opportunity next year is definitely going to get the rumor mills churning in a hurry.

Harden's name has been connected to the Philadelphia 76ers. Fischer mentioned that Harden's previous relationship with Philadelphia general manager Daryl Morey from their time in Houston is notable.

Harden has a player option at the end of the this season for around $47.3 million, but the expectation is that he will look to get some sort of extension. While the chances are still high that Harden could sign a long-term deal to stay with the Brooklyn Nets, the noise is starting to get louder when it comes to the superstar guard moving on.

One possible idea that has been thrown around by multiple sources includes the idea of Harden being traded in the offseason to Philadelphia for 76ers star Ben Simmons.

That would seem to be a potential fit for both teams on paper, but it would also require the Nets to be interested in Simmons for the foreseeable future. The 76ers star has been adamant about his desire to be traded. If he's traded before the deadline, it could make the situation interesting when it comes to Harden and his future with the Nets.

Harden is averaging 22.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 10.1 assists per game while shooting 41.9% from the field.

