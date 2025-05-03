NBA Trade Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo can land on Rockets with package around multiple top 3 lottery picks, says insider 

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were sent home in the first round by the Indiana Pacers. With Damian Lillard out for the next year with a torn ACL and an aging roster around him, all eyes are on Antetokounmpo as he mulls over his options heading into the offseason. If he decides that it is time to find a new home, he immediately becomes the best player available this summer.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will finish within the top three in MVP voting yet again this season. Down the final stretch of the regular season, the Greek Freak played as well as he ever has in his career, impacting the game in every area. Unfortunately for him, he had barely any help against the Pacers outside of some surprising performances from Gary Trent Jr.

Antetokounmpo hasn't given any hints on his decision, likely waiting to see how the playoffs shake out before making his move. However, multiple reporters have speculated on what teams would be willing and able to put together a trade package for the two-time MVP.

From the San Antonio Spurs to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the one constant between every team that has been put into the premature "Giannis Sweepstakes" is the fact that they have young players with high potential as well as attractive future draft capital that would help the Bucks move forward.

If Giannis Antetokounmpo is moved during the summer, whatever team he joins will automatically be included in the inner circle of contenders. When he is on the court, Antetokounmpo is near-impossible, capable of putting his team on his shoulders and carrying them to a title. However, one team has emerged as a dark horse candidate; the Houston Rockets.

The Houston Rockets could offer an intriguing package to Milwaukee for Giannis Antetokounmpo

According to one NBA Insider, the Rockets have the assets necessary to build a package that could be convincing enough for the Bucks to trade their franchise superstar away.

Houston receives: F Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee receives: G Jalen Green, F Jabari Smith Jr., G Reed Sheppard, 2025 first round pick, 2027 first round pick, 2027 Brooklyn pick swap, 2029 Dallas pick swap

Similarly to hypothetical Antetokounmpo packages that are being built for other teams, the Rockets would give up a young star(Green), enticing young talent(Smith Jr. and Sheppard), as well as multiple first round picks. Bucks general manager Jon Horst will do his best to get as much as he can for one of the best players in the game, and this deal nets him three former top three lottery picks.

Horst and the Bucks organization have a good relationship with Giannis Antetokounmpo and are likely to work with him to find his next destination. Ironically, Antetokounmpo's decision is a callback to a previous Bucks legend; Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Abdul-Jabbar wanted to be moved back in 1975, and the organization respected his wishes, ultimately sending him to the LA Lakers.

Whether it is Houston or another team that offers a big enough return for Giannis Antetokounmpo, it will be strange for fans to see him playing in a different jersey. However, Antetokounmpo has given Milwaukee everything they could have asked for since entering the league as a raw prospect in 2013.

The Greek Freak grew from an unknown into one of the best players in the game in Milwaukee, and he will always have a special place in Bucks history.

