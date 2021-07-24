NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors not expected to meet Ben Simmons' asking price 

The Golden State Warriors are expected to be a busy team this offseason as they aim to build a title-contending squad, and as per NBA trade rumors, they are looking to acquire an All-Star.

Ben Simmons was one of the names that popped up in NBA trade rumors previously concerning the Golden State Warriors. Simmons and the Warriors were deemed to be an excellent fit for each other.

He would have provided the Golden State Warriors with some much-needed defense and playmaking that they desperately needed in the 2020-21 NBA season. It would have benefitted Ben Simmons from an individual perspective as he wouldn't have to worry much about being a primary scoring option.

NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors not willing to give up what it would take to sign Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons

As per NBA trade rumors, the Philadelphia 76ers have made it clear that they would only trade Ben Simmons for an All-Star caliber player. The Golden State Warriors do not have much star depth outside of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Andrew Wiggins is next on the list but hasn't quite scaled his potential yet. Neither of the Golden State Warriors' three front-line players is heading out the door anytime soon, especially for a player like Ben Simmons, who isn't as developed as an all-round player because of his shooting woes.

As per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, sources have mentioned that the Warriors will be pulling out of the Ben Simmons sweepstakes because of his asking price. He wrote the following in his recent article:

"Simmons, the only All-Star known to be shopped by his team, is also unlikely to land with the Warriors. The 76ers are asking for a massive haul that includes an All-Star-level player. Per a league source, Golden State wouldn’t be willing to give up what it would take to get Simmons."

The Golden State Warriors are looking at adding a player who could complement Curry, Thompson and Green this offseason. As mentioned earlier, Simmons is a nice fit, but his asking price is not ideal for the Warriors to trade for him.

Other players the Golden State Warriors have been linked with are Bradley Beal, Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner.

