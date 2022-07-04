NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors join Kevin Durant sweepstakes, could offer former No. 1 pick and young superstar in exchange

Three seasons after leaving the Golden State Warriors to play alongside Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn, Kevin Durant is on the move again. This time, he’s requesting a shocking trade, with the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns as his preferred destinations.

KD still has four years left on his contract on top of his all-time great skills, which makes him the hottest commodity on the market. He will immediately make any team a title contender or, in the case of the Warriors, overwhelming favorites to repeat.

Despite Miami and Phoenix being at the top of Durant’s list, the Bay Area team could swoop in with an enticing offer.

Marc J. Spears on ESPN Radio offered an intriguing take on the latest Kevin Durant buzz:

"It’s no surprise to me that Warriors have interest in Kevin Durant, according to sources. So does more than half the league. It’s Kevin Durant.

"You better make the call if you’re an NBA GM. It’s Kevin Durant."

Should the Golden State Warriors do more than perform due diligence, they could offer an enticing package that could sway the Brooklyn Nets. To pry him out of Brooklyn, the Warriors could offer Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman.

After Rudy Gobert's trade to the Minnesota Timberwolves, though, the Warriors will have to cough up more than that. A trade will only happen if there are draft picks attached to those names.

If the Bay Area team wants to stamp undisputed dominance over the league like they did a few years ago, they could go this route. Getting Durant would almost guarantee they will win (if all players are healthy) the next four NBA championships.

It’s very unlikely, however, that Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers will do it. What they have going on in San Francisco is something special.

Without KD, they could still win more championships as they have emerging blue-chip talent who can help Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

The Warriors are built to win now and in the future. They’ll likely stay put and defend the title with their current group.

The Kevin Durant sweepstakes could drag on for weeks

The Brooklyn Nets will not move Durant for nothing short of a "historic haul."

The Rudy Gobert trade could have screwed up how teams were planning on acquiring Kevin Durant. Utah received a truckful of assets for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year and four-time All-NBA team selectee.

Minnesota sent Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro, Walker Kessler and four first-round picks to the Jazz. As good and accomplished as Gobert is, he is way below the caliber and accomplishments of Durant.

The Brooklyn Nets will expect nothing less than what the Timberwolves gave up for the Frenchman.

Several teams may have to be creative to get the trade done. What the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns can offer looks way short of what the Nets are looking for. Brooklyn will take its time and play hardball in trade talks.

The KD sweepstakes could go on for weeks until the Nets are satisfied with what they will be getting to move Durant.

