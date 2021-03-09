NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors keeping tabs on Victor Oladipo and Otto Porter Jr.

The Golden State Warriors are well beyond the luxury tax threshold but the latest NBA trade rumors suggest that they're still looking to recruit players. The Warriors slipped out of the playoff seeds ahead of the All-Star break and fresh addition to the roster would help them remedy the situation.

As noted by The Ringer's Kevin O'Conner, the Golden State Warriors are interested in Victor Oladipo.

"League sources say the Warriors have interest in acquiring Rockets guard Victor Oladipo," O'Connor wrote.

It's not surprising that the Warriors are targeting valuable backcourt players. Most of their second-unit guards are either fringe role players or developing youngsters.

O'Connor also mentioned Otto Porter Jr. as a potential target for the Golden State Warriors. He reported:

"Teams are also eyeing Otto Porter Jr., who’s played only 45 games with the Bulls since being acquired from the Wizards in 2019 because of ongoing back issues. Chicago could just let his contract run out before he hits the market this offseason, but executives believe a buyout could occur. League sources say one team with interest in Porter is the Warriors."

Porter Jr. is on an expiring contract and owed $28.4 million this season. He can play multiple positions on the wing but has had a tough couple of years due to extended injury rehabs.

NBA Trade Rumors: Are the Golden State Warriors likely to land either Victor Oladipo or Otto Porter Jr.?

Otto Porter Jr.

If Otto Porter Jr. does get bought out as the report above speculates, Golden State Warriors have the required exceptions to sign him in free agency. He's only averaging 11.6 points per game this season but is a three-level scorer who defends well. He's shot the ball at a 48% clip for his whole career and would be a great backup for Andrew Wiggins.

It's unlikely though that the Golden State Warriors will actively pursue Victor Oladipo with his $21 million salary being the biggest bottleneck. The Warriors cannot possibly trade for him without sending back big contracts. They'll have to include either Kelly Oubre Jr. or Andrew Wiggins in a deal and that's something they wouldn't want to do if making the playoffs is a priority.

More importantly, Oladipo hasn't proved himself after joining the Houston Rockets this season. He's averaged 20 points per game but has shot at roughly 40% from the field which is not good enough.

