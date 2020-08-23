NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors looking to prepare a trade package for Washington Wizards star

The NBA draft lottery results were announced recently. The Minnesota Timberwolves will be choosing the first pick in the NBA draft 2020. After the announcement of the draft lottery, NBA trade rumours have started circulating in the media as the teams will be looking to improve their roster.

Golden State Warriors looking to acquire Bradley Beal in an NBA trade

The Golden State Warriors ended up with the second pick in the NBA draft lottery and they will have a chance to trade it for an asset. They can add another star player to likes of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins was involved in an NBA trade which sent point guard D'Angelo Russell to Minnesota Timberwolves and the former became Curry's teammate.

In another NBA trade rumour going around, the Golden State Warriors will be strongly considering their second-round pick to the Washington Wizards for shooting guard Bradley Beal. It was widely reported that Bradley Beal will be looking for an out from the Washington Wizards after the regular season concluded.

In a report by ESPN's NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, he mentioned that the Warriors second pick is going to be very much in play in the trade market. The Golden State Warriors are also willing to trade small forward Andrew Wiggins, who was the first pick selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014 NBA draft. The Warriors would like to think that an NBA trade offer of a second-round pick plus Andrew Wiggins should be enough to get All-Star Bradley Beal to the bay area.

Marquese slams are special from every angle 💪 pic.twitter.com/mVVlpVGaJZ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 22, 2020

There is a good possibility that the Washington Wizards will consider this NBA trade offer and part ways with Bradley Beal. However, there could be a major roadblock for the Golden State Warriors in this deal. Andrew Wiggins is the fourth-best player on the Warriors. His temperament in the NBA has not been ideal and he might be a good third or fourth option, he can't be the best or even second-best player on a team.

📝 The first roundup projections for the ninth overall pick.#WizDraft | @GEICO — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) August 22, 2020

Another issue that could discourage the Washington Wizards from going ahead with this deal is Wiggins' five-year $147 million contracts. He is in the second year of his contract and the Wizards will be looking to avoid such a hefty contract. It would be interesting to see if an NBA trade will materialize between these two teams. The Golden State Warriors will become championship contenders again if this NBA trade goes through.

