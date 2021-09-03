NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors never really had active discussions with Philadelphia 76ers about Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons has been dominating NBA trade rumors lately. The latest reports suggest that the Golden State Warriors, who were heavily linked to the player, haven't had any active discussions with the Philadelphia 76ers over a possible move.

The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported this in his most recent article on the likelihood of Ben Simmons' move to the Golden State Warriors. He wrote:

"The Warriors front office isn’t currently split on whether or not to accept a Ben Simmons trade offer from Philadelphia. There isn’t — and has never been — a realistic one on the table for them to discuss. Talks can’t be considered dead because they’ve never even really been alive, multiple sources confirm."

Ben Simmons' future at the Philadelphia 76ers has all but come to an end, with several NBA trade rumors suggesting he has told the franchise about his desire to leave.

The Warriors and Sixers haven’t had any recent discussions about a Ben Simmons trade. Here’s a look at why a deal is unlikely to materialize. https://t.co/q70FfuQKUb — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 2, 2021

However, the Aussie could still be on the roster heading into training camp, as other teams are unwilling to meet the asking price set by the Sixers for the point guard.

NBA Trade Rumors: Should Golden State Warriors consider making a move for Ben Simmons if Philadelphia 76ers lower their asking price?

Ben Simmons had an underwhelming 2020-21 NBA Playoffs

The Golden State Warriors were among the teams that the Philadelphia 76ers called regarding a move for Ben Simmons before the 2021 draft.

The Sixers asked for James Wiseman, Andrew Wiggins, the #7 and #14 pick of the 2021 draft, and two future first-rounders, which the Warriors instantly declined.

Warriors talks for Ben Simmons have 'never even really been alive' despite reports front office is 'split', per @anthonyVslater pic.twitter.com/y3EGMa1rsJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 2, 2021

As per NBA trade rumors, the Golden State Warriors are not initiating trade calls for their younger players like Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman. So if there is a Ben Simmons trade deal on the cards, it will likely have to be at a much cheaper price than what the Sixers initially asked for.

However, Simmons' fit with the Golden State Warriors is questionable. So it doesn't seem like the best decision for the Warriors to add the three-time All-Star to their ranks, especially with his inability to deliver on the offensive end during the playoffs.

On top of that, they already have a defensive-minded forward in Draymond Green, so having both on the floor at the same time could create problems on the offensive end.

It will be interesting to see how the Ben Simmons saga unfolds. At the moment, it seems unlikely for him to move to the Golden State Warriors.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh