NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors prepared to make offer for Cleveland Cavaliers' Cedi Osman

In some latest NBA Trade Rumors, the Golden State Warriors have been linked with the Cleveland Cavaliers' Cedi Osman. The Warriors are expected to be genuine contenders to make the postseason and are looking to strengthen their rotation depth, with one eye on future success as well.

Osman has been drawing attention from teams across the league, but the Cleveland Cavaliers have not made it specifically clear that he's available in trade talks. The Golden State Warriors are rumored to be among those interested in acquiring the Turkish player and could be willing to make a deal before the deadline, per Sam Amico of FortyEightMinutes.com.

"One source said the Golden State Warriors have interest in Osman (as do the Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn Nets), and the Warriors may be willing to part with one of their own young players in return."

What the Golden State Warriors offer in return for Osman remains to be seen. However, they do hold several future picks, young players, and a disabled player extension with which to put together a trade.

NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors interested in Cedi Osman to strengthen the scoring depth

Cedi Osman scores for Cleveland Cavaliers against the Bucks

The main question surrounding this potential move is whether the Golden State Warriors see an upside in bringing in Cedi Osman. While the small forward's shooting has fallen to 37.3% from the field, he is averaging more points in fewer minutes than last season. His production this season has risen to 20.7 points per 100 possessions from the 18.3 he managed last season.

Report: Warriors may be willing to part ways with youngster for Cedi Osman https://t.co/EO0tFFjUBn — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 10, 2021

Cedi Osman will not be the blistering second scorer the Golden State Warriors need in Klay Thompson's absence. However, he is averaging more points and assists per 36 minutes than a lot of the franchise's rotational players like Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damion Lee, Kent Bazemore, and Kevon Looney. Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr. are only marginally ahead on points and they both averaged fewer assists.

Cedi Osman has spent his entire career with the Cavs. The franchise has made it known they are a seller ahead of the trade deadline, apart from the key talents they are looking to build around.

Advertisement

.@cediosman has notched double-figures in six of his last seven outings, topping the 20-point mark in three of those games.#CavsPistons KEYS: https://t.co/IowRuaHR5f pic.twitter.com/sGbbjBsYe9 — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 27, 2021

The 25-year old could be a sensible option for a side looking to solidify their scoring depth and has draft picks to offer in exchange. However, if the Golden State Warriors are to make a genuine attempt at the playoffs, they will be more likely to look into the market of All-Star players.