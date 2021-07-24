NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors in talks with Indiana Pacers for Myles Turner

The Golden State Warriors are looking to add depth to the big man department and the latest NBA trade rumors suggest that they're eyeing Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner. Turner has played six seasons in the NBA so far and averaged 2.2 blocks per game across his entire career.

The Golden State Warriors endured a lengthy phase during the 2020-21 season where both their recognized centers – James Wiseman and Kevon Looney – were sidelined due to injuries. The Warriors were forced to play small-ball lineups and that limited their defensive versatility in the paint.

The Golden State Warriors seemingly do not want the situation to recur and as per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, they've discussed a trade with the Indiana Pacers for Myles Turner. O'Connor said the following on an episode of the NBA Mismatch podcast:

"They are having trade conversations, I have not seen reported that, I believe I had it in my story that they've had some conversations with the Pacers, the Pacers have been one of the more active teams, the name that I've heard involved in those conversations is Myles Turner." [H/T: NBC Sports Bay Area]

Myles Turner is arguably amongst the best rim protectors in the NBA. His 2020-21 season was cut short by a foot injury but he still led the league in blocks, averaging 3.4 swats per game. He also managed 12.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

NBA Trade Rumors: Can the Golden State Warriors afford Myles Turner?

Myles Turner would be a useful addition for the Golden State Warriors but he's owed a guaranteed $17.5 million with an additional $2.5 million in incentives for the next two seasons. Matching salaries in a trade that would work for both the Pacers and Warriors could be difficult.

The Golden State Warriors could also create a traded player exception (TPE) by letting go of Kelly Oubre Jr. via sign-and-trade in free agency. Since Oubre is expected to command a salary equivalent to Myler Turner's, the TPE created could be enough to absorb the latter's contract.

That would come at a hefty cost to the Golden State Warriors, though. They already have over $166 million in committed salaries next season and adding to their cap hit would increase their luxury tax bill significantly.

The proposition of Myles Turner joining the Warriors seems like an enticing one, but the probability of it coming to fruition is rather low right now.

