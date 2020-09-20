After the Houston Rockets' second-round loss against the LA Lakers, the franchise and Mike D'Antoni parted ways. Since the departure of D'Antoni, there have been numerous NBA trade rumors linking the Rockets to several names for the vacant head coach position. San Antonio Spurs' head coach, Gregg Popovich, has been the most heavily linked name of late.

After coaching the Spurs for what seems like forever, the championship-winning head-coach may be tempted out of San Antonio. And the current state of his franchise only adds credence to this belief.

But with so many options available to both parties, how much sense would this NBA trade rumor really make?

NBA Trade Rumors: Would this be the right move for the Houston Rockets?

Houston Rockets should consider trying a new system.

The loss of D'Antoni may just be a blessing in disguise for the Houston Rockets. After years of playing "Iso-Ball", a style that is considered to be one of the most inefficient, the Houston Rockets could try treading a different path with Gregg Popovich.

Known for winning NBA championships with a system reliant on team basketball, the 71-year-old could be just what the team needs to truly contend for a championship.

This system - instead of one that relies on their best player doing most of the heavy lifting - could possibly bring out the Houston Rockets' full potential. This could, in turn, help them go much further in the NBA Playoffs.

Congrats to @russwest44 on earning All-NBA Third Team honors! pic.twitter.com/ddU1MPte6T — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) September 16, 2020

With the likes of James Harden and Russell Westbrook in their primes, it would be a waste for the franchise to not try any means necessary that can get them closer to the NBA crown.

Would this be the right move for Gregg Popovich?

The Houston Rockets could be a perfect fit for Greg Popovich.

With his age and illustrious career, Gregg Popovich could retire today and nobody would question his decision.

Of course, any given coach in the NBA would like to compete for an NBA championship. But there have been questions surrounding the historic head coach's drive to win another title at this stage of his coaching career.

Whether or not this would be the right move for Gregg Popovich really depends on the man himself. If he wishes to take it easy and stay with the San Antonio Spurs, nothing really changes.

But if there is still a hunger for another NBA Championship, we believe the Houston Rockets would be the perfect destination for Gregg Popovich.

"Play the right way' means play unselfishly, respect each other's achievements, play hard, fulfill your role."



-Gregg Popovich — Coaching U (@Coaching_U) September 16, 2020

The Houston Rockets have two MVP caliber superstars, along with a reliable supporting cast and bench. We truly believe that if Gregg Popovich decides on the Houston Rockets, not only can the team adapt to his system seamlessly, but can also be a serious contender for the NBA Championship.

