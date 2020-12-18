NBA Trade Rumors: Houston Rockets looking to trade James Harden outside of his preferred teams

A James Harden trade may happen in the upcoming days. In the latest NBA trade rumors, the Houston Rockets have expanded their trade discussions for the 2018 MVP outside of his preferred teams, the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers, via Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne.

Multiple Eastern and Western Conference teams in playoff and championship contention are less concerned with Harden not resigning with them after two years when he becomes a free agent and are in discussions with the Rockets, offering high-level assets.

ESPN reporting with @ramonashelburne: The Houston Rockets are increasingly expanding trade discussions on James Harden beyond his preferred destinations of Brooklyn and Philadelphia. Full story: https://t.co/pt6AByyywa — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 17, 2020

NBA Trade Rumors: The Houston Rockets are discussing high-level assets for James Harden

James Harden has kept it no secret that he wants to be traded to the Philadelphia Sixers or the Brooklyn Nets. The superstar's strategy may backfire as conversations about Houston Rockets' superstar guard have opened up to other playoff-caliber teams. The Houston Rockets asking price to replace their three-time scoring champion are young players and draft picks.

The Philadelphia 76ers have been willing to trade their All-star guard Ben Simmons, but the Rockets have still not come close to closing a deal with their ex-GM, Daryl Morey, and want more assets.

The 76ers have been willing to include Ben Simmons in trade packages for James Harden but talks haven't gotten close to a deal, per @wojespn, @ramonashelburne pic.twitter.com/RS0jsNtGkt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 17, 2020

The Brooklyn Nets have been particularly interested in what the Houston Rockets want in return for their three-time scoring champion guard. For a deal to get done with the Nets, a third team would likely have to become involved.

It has not been made clear of the teams that are in current trade discussions with the Rockets for James Harden. Still, some of the playoff-caliber NBA teams with young talent and draft picks fitting their asking price are the Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers, and Boston Celtics.

Despite James Harden returning to training camp this week and playing in the Houston Rockets preseason game on Tuesday night, his NBA trade rumors have not slowed down.