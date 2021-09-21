NBA Trade Rumors: Houston Rockets seriously interested in signing Ben Simmons before training camp

According to recent NBA trade rumors, the Houston Rockets are the latest team to join the Ben Simmons sweepstakes.

The Rockets are heading into a new era, with a young core led by the likes of Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood. The rebuild may take a little longer, but they could be looking to speed things up by acquiring quality young assets ahead of next season.

Ben Simmons is one player they are targeting, as per NBA trade rumors. Evan Dammarrell of FearTheSword reports:

"After talking to some folks over the weekend, it seems the Houston Rockets are seriously interested in acquiring 76ers forward Ben Simmons prior to the start of training camp. Things remain fluid but John Wall would be headed to Philadelphia in a possible trade, per sources."

NBA trade rumors claim that the Houston Rockets and John Wall have mutually agreed to find the player a new team ahead of next season.

Wall is owed around $92 million over the next two seasons. He is not part of the Rockets' plans moving forward.

In the meantime, the relationship between the Philadelphia 76ers organization and Ben Simmons has soured to a huge extent. The player has made it clear that he does not want to play for the franchise again. Despite this fact, the Sixers are hoping to convince their 3-time All-Star to report to training camp.

More NBA from me at The expectation remains, one week out from 76ers media day, that Ben Simmons will choose not to report to the team's training camp, league sources say. But the Sixers, sources say, remain intent on trying to convince Simmons to report.More NBA from me at marcstein.substack.com The expectation remains, one week out from 76ers media day, that Ben Simmons will choose not to report to the team's training camp, league sources say. But the Sixers, sources say, remain intent on trying to convince Simmons to report.



The situation (for both players) is something to keep an eye on in regards to a potential trade. Wall is owed $44.3 million, while Simmons is owed $31.5 million next season. As such, the Sixers will have to attach contracts worth $12.8 million to make a trade happen.

Two players who could be involved in a potential package (apart from Simmons) are Danny Green and Matisse Thybulle, who have a combined salary of exactly $12.8 million next season. However, the Sixers consider both players crucial to their plans. So the possibility of a move materializing seems bleak.

NBA Trade Rumors: Is Ben Simmons a good fit for the Houston Rockets?

Ben Simmons in action during an NBA game

The chances of a Ben Simmons-for-John Wall trade happening are unlikely at the moment. However, it can't be ruled out entirely.

Having said that, will Ben Simmons be a good fit for the Houston Rockets if the trade goes through? The answer to that is yes.

Simmons would fill the Rockets' immediate need to have a defensive-minded player on their roster.

The 25-year-old forward could strike a solid partnership with the likes of Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. He won't have to worry much about being a primary scorer either. Green, Porter and Wood are all exceptional on that front.

Ben Simmons will speed up the Houston Rockets' rebuilding process and help them become playoff contenders sooner rather than later.

