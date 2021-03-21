NBA Trade Rumors: Houston Rockets’ Victor Oladipo available for a price that is 'not really high'

The Houston Rockets’ struggles this season has resulted in the NBA franchise deciding to listen to offers for former All-Star Victor Oladipo.

Victor Oladipo has entered the final year of his four-year contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Scheduled to become a free agent at the end of the season, Oladipo has produced some of his best numbers since returning from a quad tendon injury in January this year.

He recently turned down a 2-year, $45.2 million contract extension, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Now, it has been reported that Victor Oladipo is available for a trade, with multiple teams interested in his services.

ESPN Sources: Houston Rockets guard Victor Oladipo recently turned down a two-year, $45.2M contract extension, most the franchise is eligible to offer him now. https://t.co/Tl0Q4Gi6zy — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 1, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks interested in Houston Rockets’ Victor Oladipo

ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst recently suggested that Victor Oladipo could be available for a price that is 'not really high'.

The Houston Rockets are hoping to get a first-round pick in return for Oladipo, who has attracted interest from the New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons as well. Victor Oladipo returned from injury towards the end of December 2020 and has since started 19 games.

Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks have reportedly shown interest in Victor Oladipo.

Victor Oladipo might not yet have returned to his very best, but his overall numbers have been impressive.

He is averaging 21.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. These are Victor Oladipo’s best numbers since the 2017-18 season, which led to the first of his two All-Star call-ups.

Back then, Oladipo tallied season figures of 23.1 points, 2.4 steals and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Both the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks are confident about securing the services of Victor Oladipo.

The New York Knicks are sixth in the Eastern Conference and might be a better fit for the player. However, the Detroit Pistons have two first-round picks in 2021 and might be in the pole position to secure Oladipo's services.