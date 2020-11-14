NBA Trade Rumors: "How can you not feel some type of way?" DeMar DeRozan speaks out on LA Lakers speculation

The LA Lakers were dominant in the 2020 NBA Playoffs and made light work of all opposition, en route to their 17th NBA title. The historic franchise is looking to repeat the feat next season and could make a couple of changes to their roster. The LA Lakers dominate NBA Trade Rumors every offseason and the Los Angeles side is linked to multiple stars this year, including DeMar DeRozan.

Recent NBA Trade Rumors indicate that DeMar DeRozan's time in Texas is coming to an end, and the San Antonio Spurs star has now commented on his future.

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan honored to be linked with the LA Lakers

DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan recently appeared on the "All The Smoke" podcast alongside Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. The former Toronto Raptors All-Star was raised in Los Angeles and revealed it was his childhood dream to don the legendary purple and gold uniform.

"Without a doubt. You always have dreams of doing it, you know what I mean? For me it’s just I’ve learned being in the league so long that you always want to be wanted... So when you see things about teams wanting you, you can feel a certain type of way."

The 31-year-old shooting guard continued,

"To be wanted by a championship team that just came off a title, to see that, how could you not feel some type of way? Especially me, being from LA, it’s like ‘damn, my hometown team want me? They just came off a championship and they want me?"

DeMar DeRozan made it obvious that he was honored to be linked with the franchise. However, the Spurs star was also quick to make it clear that he would play his hardest for any team, irrespective of the NBA Trade Rumors' speculation around his future.

LeBron James

DeMar DeRozan's decision to openly address the NBA Trade Rumors linking him to the LA Lakers has come as a surprise. While it is common to see stars linked to multiple teams, not often does a player come out and comment publicly.

Re-live the moment when the @Raptors selected DeMar DeRozan in the 2009 NBA Draft!

Watch the 2020 NBA Draft on November 18th (7 PM/ET) on Sportsnet & TSN. pic.twitter.com/iOTNYAXBIU — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) November 13, 2020

LA Lakers fans will be delighted to hear DeMar DeRozan's comments. The team is already well-placed ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season, and could add another star to their formidable ranks.

