NBA Trade Rumors: How a straight swap involving Devin Booker and Ben Simmons can change the landscape of the league

With the NBA season about to end shortly, teams are looking to improve their rosters and coaching staff to realize their target for next year. Star players are expected to be on the move this offseason, and NBA trade rumors surrounding them have already hit the internet. With the Philadelphia 76ers planning a rebuild, Ben Simmons could be one such player looking for a new challenge elsewhere.

NBA Trade Rumors: How would a Ben Simmons-Devin Booker swap work out for the Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers?

The Phoenix Suns were arguably the best team in the bubble before the postseason started, as they went 8-0, defeating all kinds of opposition on the way to notching up a perfect record. However, they still missed out on the playoffs, and this has prompted a change in the roster. According to NBA trade rumors, Ben Simmons could make way for superstar shooting guard Devin Booker.

In the wake of 23-year-old Booker's incredible season (26.6 points, 6.5 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game on a 48.9/35.4/91.9 shooting split), the Phoenix Suns would probably be more hesitant than the 76ers to make this move.

However, Ben Simmons holds his own in the statistical department, as the Australian finished the year with a stat line of 16 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8 assists. On top of that, Simmons was a candidate for the Defensive Player of the Year, which was eventually awarded to Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to undergo a major roster change after the recent appointment of Doc Rivers, who replaced Brett Brown. The former LA Clippers coach might consider trading one of Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid, with the former looking the likelier candidate considering his trade value.

If this straight swap goes through, it will be a great deal for both the teams, as they will be getting players with immense All-NBA/All-Star potential.

