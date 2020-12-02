NBA Trade Rumors: "If LeBron, Durant, Davis came to Milwaukee, I would be fine" - Giannis Antetokounmpo ready to sacrifice if it leads to a championship

There have been a lot of discussions this offseason about the future of two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Although the Milwaukee Bucks are confident that the Greek superstar will sign his max contract extension, it has not stopped NBA trade rumors from speculating about what the future holds for the 25-year-old.

Giannis now appears to have handed an open invitation to the best players in the league to come join him in Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently the NBA's most coveted asset. The Milwaukee Bucks have been attempting to show the power forward just how badly they need him to stay with the franchise throughout the offseason.

However, in an interview with Cosmote TV, Giannis hinted he is happy being the backup to another star if it translates into an NBA championship triumph.

"If LeBron, Durant, Davis came to Milwaukee, I would be fine. I do not care who is first, second, third. I want to win. At 18 I did not understand, but now I want to win because when I quit basketball, people will remember that. If such players want to come, I will not mind at all."

Yet to sign his new contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, NBA trade rumors were suggesting that LeBron could attempt to form a superteam next year by bringing Giannis to Los Angeles.

From his comments, it seems as though Giannis Antetokounmpo would be more than happy to play alongside any of the stars mentioned above. The Greek superstar is desperately pursuing the championship that will make him a true great of the game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo discussed what the late Kobe Bryant told him with regards to achieving his ultimate aim in the league:

"Kobe told me to sacrifice if I want to win and be great."

The young Greek star went on to praise LeBron James - a player who challenged him last season for the League MVP award and was his opposing captain in the All-Star Game for a second year:

"MVP I would vote for LeBron first and Luka after. LeBron brings out my most competitive self. I want to beat him, he is the best in the world right now, I say. Now that's my role model. He has been in this business for 17 years and you have never heard anything bad about LeBron."

Giannis Anteotokounmpo has a great degree of maturity that has made him an excellent NBA player very early in his career. Through his comments, it would appear that NBA trade rumors were correct and that he will one day combine with some of the league's best, including LeBron James.

To take the next step, Giannis Antetokounmpo may have to attract the NBA's top talent to Milwaukee - a franchise that've had a disappointing few seasons in the playoffs.

However, given that Giannis Antetokounmpo is happy being part of a supporting cast and out of the spotlight, it shouldn't be long before he gets his hands on an NBA Championship.