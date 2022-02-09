NBA Trade Rumors: Indiana Pacers expected to move former ROTY winner in the offseason

The Indiana Pacers have reportedly laid out plans for the future, starting with their talisman guard Malcolm Brogdon.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Pacers are looking to move on from Brogdon in the summer and not before trade deadline day. Scotto said:

"Rival executives around the league believe the Indiana Pacers will trade Malcolm Brogdon this offseason following the departures of Caris LeVert and Domantas Sabonis, along with the acquisition of Tyrese Haliburton."

He continued:

"Haliburton is considered a young star in the making and the point guard of the future while under a rookie-scale contract for the next two seasons. Indiana can trade Brogdon for future draft pick compensations or improve at other positions."

Scotto concluded:

"While Indiana has to wait until the offseason to entertain any Brogdon trade talks, the Pacers could move another guard by Thursday."

The Pacers are heading into full-blown rebuilding mode. They've already dealt star forward Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings and guard Caris LeVert to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The franchise have now turned their attention to Brogdon and could also be open to finding a new home for Myles Turner.

Should the Indiana Pacers move on from Brogdon?

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon.

The Pacers organization is evidently heading into rebuilding mode. Consequently, it makes sense for them to part ways with quality players in the team and try to acquire young players for the future along with draft picks.

Brogdon seemingly isn't being viewed as a franchise piece for the future. A major reason for this could be the injuries he has picked up this season and his unreliability in terms of health and/or performances.

Brogdon has averaged 18.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game this season while shooting the ball nearly 45% from the field. He is also shooting at a shade under 31% from the perimeter.

These aren't eye-catching numbers by any means, as Brogdon is shooting a career-low from beyond the arc this season which has hampered the Pacers offense. The Indiana-based side have brought in Haliburton from the Sacramento Kings as part of the Sabonis trade and seem to believe he is the way forward.

Brogdon will, without question, have plenty of suitors out across the NBA. The Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers are potentially leading the queue as both teams are in desperate need of reinforcements for their backcourt.

Moving Brogdon along to another team in the summer is a step in the right direction for the Indiana Pacers. The team hasn't really pulled trees in the Eastern Conference over the last couple of years despite possessing the likes of Brogdon, Sabonis and Turner.

A roster overhaul could help them finally start challenging some of the big guns in the East.

