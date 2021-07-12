NBA Trade Rumors: Indiana Pacers join the Collin Sexton sweepstakes 

Collin Sexton has been a constant mention in recent NBA trade rumors, and the latest reports suggest the Indiana Pacers are among the teams interested in his services.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are exploring a trade for Sexton, with recent NBA trade rumors suggesting the guard is very much available this summer. The reason is his looming extension, which the Cavs are unlikely to offer him due to various factors.

Cavs guard Collin Sexton is "very available" this summer, sources tell @ByJasonLloyd.



"There was a time, not long ago, when I thought Sexton and (Kevin) Love would both be on the Cavs when next season began. Now, I’m not so sure."



📚: https://t.co/ql86FYiWZS pic.twitter.com/5FyOKyd0zn — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) July 11, 2021

It was reported earlier that they prefer his backcourt partner Darius Garland to be the long-term point guard for the franchise due to his superior playmaking and distribution.

Trading Collin Sexton after a career-best season for him individually would be profitable for Cleveland in collecting assets that would be beneficial to their rebuild. The Cavs also have the No.3 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and could use that to land a young prospect who can replace Sexton.

NBA trade rumors have listed multiple teams that could be looking to secure Colin Sexton's services. According to Evan Dammarell of SB Nation, the Indiana Pacers are also interested. He said the following via his Twitter account.

"Sources say the Miami Heat, the New York Knicks, and the Indiana Pacers are interested in acquiring the young Cleveland guard."

Collin Sexton averaged 24.3 points, 4.4 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 1.6 three-pointers made and 1.0 steals. He also shot 47.5 percent from the field, 37.1 percent from beyond the arc and 81.5 percent from the free-throw line.

NBA Rumors: Exploring Collin Sexton's fit with the Indiana Pacers

Cleveland Cavaliers v Indiana Pacers

Collin Sexton is a tremendous scorer and would help any team in that regard. The Indiana Pacers have reportedly been open to offering Malcolm Brogdon in recent trade talks, which could be the main reason why Rick Carlisle's side might be looking to add a new point guard to their ranks this summer.

Collin Sexton can take up Brogdon's scoring burden and has also been healthier over the past few seasons. Sexton is only 22-years-old, which means he can be a safer long-term option for the side. The only problem the Indiana Pacers might face with the Cavaliers' guard is that he isn't one of the best playmakers around, and would certainly not compare as well in that aspect to Brogdon.

Brogdon averaged close to six assists per game, while Collin Sexton dished out 4.4 assists per contest last season. It was a career-high for the latter but there is no guarantee he could improve that dimension of his game.

Kevin Love has absolutely had it with Collin Sexton 😳 pic.twitter.com/lib6gql0mx — Everything Cleveland (@everythingcle_) January 5, 2020

Reports suggested the rest of Sexton's teammates were quite frustrated with the way he kept hold the ball for too long and his inability to involve everyone on offense.

However, if new head coach Rick Carlisle can work on that part of Collin Sexton's game, it would definitely be a trade worth exploring for the Indiana Pacers.

