NBA Trade Rumors: Indiana Pacers looking for 2 first-round picks or a promising youngster plus a first-round pick in exchange for Myles Turner

NBA and Indiana Pacers star Myles Turner, who has been part of many trade conversations, seems to be nearing a move as the franchise has revealed its demands for the center.

According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Pacers have made it clear what they are expecting as part of the trade package involving Myles Turner. Scotto said:

"The Pacers are seeking two first-round picks or a promising young player and a first-round pick in exchange for Myles Turner, the NBA’s top shot blocker, league sources told HoopsHype."

Not only that, the Indiana Pacers are also willing to listen to trade talks for Caris LeVert and have outlined their demands for him as well. Scotto continued:

"Indiana’s asking price for Caris LeVert is a first-round pick and a good young player, league sources told HoopsHype."

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… Sources: The Indiana Pacers are seeking two first-round picks or a promising young player and a first-round pick in exchange for Myles Turner, the NBA’s leading shot blocker. More on @hoopshype Sources: The Indiana Pacers are seeking two first-round picks or a promising young player and a first-round pick in exchange for Myles Turner, the NBA’s leading shot blocker. More on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo…

Which teams should engage in trade talks with Indiana Pacers for Turner?

Myles Turner of the Pacers attempts a shot while being guarded by Pascal Siakam

The two teams that would excel with someone like Myles Turner on their roster are the NBA's two most storied franchises - the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics. There are other teams like the Portland Trail Blazers or the New York Knicks, but the addition of Turner to the Lakers or the Celtics is most likely to result in a deep postseason run.

Since the Indiana Pacers' asking price for Turner is a promising young player and a first-round pick, the Lakers could package someone like Talen Horton-Tucker. However, the Purple and Gold don't have a first-round pick for the 2022 Draft as the rights for that are with the New Orleans Pelicans. The Lakers had to part ways with it during the acquisition of Anthony Davis.

Nonetheless, the Lakers could potentially compile a package that includes Talen Horton-Tucker and someone like Kendrick Nunn if they wanted to.

StatMuse @statmuse Myles Turner second 30-point game of the season:



32 PTS

10 REB

2 BLK

14-18 FG



He had 2 30-point games in his career before this season. Myles Turner second 30-point game of the season:32 PTS10 REB2 BLK14-18 FGHe had 2 30-point games in his career before this season. https://t.co/Z4HiLpIRde

The Boston Celtics are in desperate need of an elite rim-protecting big man who is also a threat from deep. Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner fits this bill and has long been linked with the Cs. Boston own all of their first-round picks for the foreseeable future and could easily churn out a package for Turner.

The young player that the Pacers want is where things get interesting for the Celtics. Would someone like Grant Williams entice the Pacers to make the deal or will the Celtics have to include more players?

Also Read Article Continues below

Either way, Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers is an excellent player who would improve almost any roster in the NBA. The Lakers and the Celtics front office are certain to do their due diligence and inquire about every possible outcome.

Edited by Parimal

LIVE POLL Q. Should the Lakers trade for Myles Turner? Yes No 1 votes so far