NBA Trade Rumors: Insider believes Anthony Edwards' idol may join him to form 'alpha' pairing

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves fell short at the Western Conference finals for a second straight year. They couldn't keep up against the OKC Thunder, a team that dominated on defense. Although the Wolves showed promise in their return to the conference finals, many believe it's not enough.

Ad

Minnesota is looking to make important changes to its roster. They have stars in Edwards and Julius Randle. However, they believe they need more star power to face the juggernaut teams of the West. One name that has been linked to them lately is Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant.

During the last trade deadline, the Wolves tried to go after Durant. However, the two franchises couldn't agree on a deal. Now, Minnesota has a chance to pursue the 6-foot-11 forward in the offseason. After the Suns failed to qualify for the playoffs, speculations started about KD's future with the organization.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, the Wolves look set to make a move to trade for the two-time champion. Adding him to the roster will give Minnesota and Edwards another go-to scorer.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"The Timberwolves need another 'alpha' next to Edwards to win it all, which is why sources told Hoops Wire that Minnesota is expected to pursue a Durant trade again this offseason," Amico reported, as per NBACentral.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It's known around the league how much Edwards adores the former Thunder superstar. They played together in Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics and have formed a close bond.

Amico added that Durant is interested in playing for the Wolves. The Suns star has one year left in his four-year, $194 million contract. With that, the Wolves could make a deal to pair him with Anthony Edwards and form a dynamic offensive duo.

Ad

The 15-time All-Star appeared in 62 games last season and has remained productive. Durant averaged 26.6 points, six rebounds and 4.2 assists.

A former NBA player thinks Anthony Edwards will benefit from playing with Durant

After Anthony Edwards and the Wolves were eliminated, former NBA player Jay Williams talked about a potential pairing of the current star with Durant. The trade has only been suggested, but there hasn't been any official news that Minnesota will strike a deal with the Suns.

Ad

However, Williams pointed out that, at times, Edwards doesn't have the best on-court IQ. Now, having KD by his side could help the maturation process for the three-time All-Star.

"Pairing him with maybe Kevin Durant may be one of the best things ... because that would increase his basketball IQ drastically," Williams said.

Expand Tweet

Durant, while being skilled, is also among the smartest offensive players in the NBA. KD could serve as a mentor to the young Anthony Edwards and help him contend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More