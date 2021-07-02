NBA Trade Rumors: Insider expects LA Lakers and LA Clippers to pursue Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker could be moved to yet another team this offseason, with both the LA Lakers and LA Clippers linked to the four-time All-Star as per NBA trade rumors. Walker was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder by the Boston Celtics only last month.

Kemba Walker is clearly not a good fit for a rebuilding side in the Thunder and GM Sam Presti would be open to offers for him. This is where the LA Lakers and LA Clippers come in. ESPN's Zach Lowe opined on the latest episode of The Lowe Post that both Los Angeles franchises could target Walker. Lowe said:

"I think both the L.A. teams are going to be sniffing around Kemba Walker. I think that's the market. Now, I don't know if you can get up to the money, I don't know if they have whatever Oklahoma City wants, but that's the level that I think they can target."

The Thunder are expected to trade Kemba Walker and a deal is considered “imminent”, per @NYDailyNews pic.twitter.com/2qHcDhAWyt — Guy Boston Sports (@GuyBostonSports) June 26, 2021

Kemba Walker had a tough start to the 2020-21 NBA season. He missed the first three weeks due to a knee injury and was inconsistent from the field on rejoining the Boston Celtics. Walker eventually found his stride and finished the campaign averaging 19.3 points, 4.9 assists and four rebounds per game.

NBA Trade Rumors: Is Kemba Walker a good fit for the LA Lakers and LA Clippers?

Both the LA Lakers and LA Clippers could be in need of a starting point guard if they don't re-sign their respective free agents. Kemba Walker would be a brilliant addition to either team, simply because of his pure scoring ability and veteran experience. He'll also bring leadership skills to the table.

Kemba Walker has his own caveats, too. His recurring knee issues won't be easy to ignore for the LA Lakers and LA Clippers, both of whom saw their 2021 playoffs campaign get derailed due to injuries. Walker's largely ineffective on defense, although team rotations can help in addressing this limitation.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka

Walker is owed $73 million over the next two seasons, so a huge financial commitment is also involved. This could be a huge deterrent for the LA Lakers, who are also expected to re-sign restricted free agents Alex Caruso and Talen Horton-Tucker this offseason.

While such a trade for Kemba Walker cannot be ruled out, it's likely to be a fallback option for both LA franchises and not a priority.

