NBA Trade Rumors: Analyst predicts Lauri Markkanen to join 7-foot-5 star to create European duo

Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz is coming off an impressive summer with Finland, leading his country to a Top 4 finish in the EuroBasket. However, the latest trade rumors suggest that Markkanen could be available for trade this upcoming season.

Ad

The Ringer's Justin Verrier predicted that Markkanen might be the biggest name to get traded before the deadline. Verrier named the San Antonio Spurs as a potential destination, with "The Finnisher" partnering up with Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox.

"Lauri Markkanen to the Spurs," Verrier said. "Giannis’s situation has too much emotional baggage to sort out in the season, but the Ainge family rarely gets caught up in the warm fuzzies. Markkanen already seemed like trade bait the moment he signed his $238 million extension last summer."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Verrier added that while the Detroit Pistons are also a perfect trade destination for Markkanen, the Spurs have the young players and draft picks to make it happen. He said:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"The Spurs, meanwhile, seem ready to take off and can make a Markkanen deal happen way more easily than you might think even though they traded for De'Aaron Fox nine months ago: Stephon Castle, Harrison Barnes, Keldon Johnson, and picks would get it done."

Ad

Ad

The San Antonio Spurs have a really deep roster around Victor Wembanyama, who is now officially listed as 7-foot-5. De'Aaron Fox signed an extension and Dylan Harper looked as good as advertised being the No. 2 pick of this year's draft.

Lauri Markkanen is a better wing scorer than Harrison Barnes and Keldon Johnson. He could also slide to power forward depending on matchups, helping space the floor and letting Wembanyama used his new 235-pound frame in the paint.

Ad

Jazz insider reveals team's stance on Lauri Markkanen trade

Jazz insider reveals team's stance on Lauri Markkanen trade. (Photo: IMAGN)

While there are rumors about Lauri Markkanen on a regular basis, the Utah Jazz are not openly shopping their star forward. Ben Anderson of KSL Sports confirmed that the Jazz are not actively looking to trade Markkanen despite interest from multiple teams.

Ad

Anderson said that one of the reasons why Markkanen is a hot commodity is because he can fit in any style or system. It's also the reason why the Jazz are not afraid to keep him for their rebuild.

However, Anderson did advise the Jazz that it would be a disservice to the franchise if they don't listen to offers for Markkanen. If the right package comes in, it wouldn't be surprising if Danny Ainge and the front office accepted the deal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More