NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden not interested in playing with John Wall, pushing Houston Rockets for a move

Despite positive statements from teammates and coaches alike, the James Harden saga continues to drag on for the Houston Rockets. Although there were expectations that The Beard could be convinced to stay after John Wall's arrival, the latest NBA trade rumors suggest otherwise. As per reports, Harden still wants to start afresh elsewhere for the 2020-21 campaign.

NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden not buoyed by John Wall's arrival at Houston Rockets

John Wall has looked fairly lively in Houston Rockets' two preseason games so far, averaging 17 points on 48% shooting to go with 6.5 assists per game. However, the former Wizard's slick moves haven't changed James Harden's desire for a trade. In a joint report, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne stated that Harden still wants to part ways with H-Town.

"The arrival of John Wall has left All-NBA guard James Harden unmoved and uninterested in pursuing a new partnership, and the franchise star continues to push the Houston Rockets for a trade, sources told ESPN."

John Wall on James Harden: "Whatever he’s going through, he’ll get through it and make the decision that’s best for him, and I think the front office will do the same." That's a big step back from Wall previously saying that Harden "for sure" wanted to be in Houston. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 10, 2020

The report added that Harden is aware of the complexities of executing a trade for him that suits both parties so he should be willing to bide his time.

NBA Trade Rumors: Finding the appropriate destination for James Harden

Kevin Durant

James Harden's interest in playing with his former best friend Kevin Durant has been mentioned several times in previous NBA trade rumors. However, the Brooklyn Nets don't really have the required assets to convince the Houston Rockets.

Kevin Durant on James Harden trade rumors: “I don’t think about James Harden at all. He doesn’t play on our team.” — Kristian Winfield 👑 (@Krisplashed) December 9, 2020

The Philadelphia 76ers are the more likely destination considering that a move would become much simpler the moment they decide to part ways with Ben Simmons. Daryl Morey isn't too inclined to do that at the moment, so discussions remain at an impasse between the Sixers and Rockets too.

In the meantime, James Harden is expected to clear the COVID-19 protocols to join team practice on Monday. Given his competitive nature, there's a good chance Harden may start the season with the Houston Rockets before a trade is finalized for him.

