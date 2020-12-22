NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden's latest press conference produces more drama, Miami Heat drop pursuit of Houston Rockets superstar

James Harden's name has been the occupier of many NBA News articles throughout the offseason and will continue to be so even as the 2020-21 NBA season begins on Tuesday. The latest NBA Trade Rumors have suggested that another potential destination for Harden has dropped out as Harden dismisses media questions regarding his contentment with the Houston Rockets.

With less than 24 hours to go until the highly anticipated 2020-21 NBA season tips off, James Harden's future remains unclear as deals continue to be discussed in NBA Trade Rumors. Having missed the start of the Rockets training camp, Harden was late in joining the team, which only helped to continue the rumor mill.

On Monday, James Harden appeared in front of the press to discuss his feelings for the season ahead. When asked if he felt any better about the Houston Rockets situation now than before he joined their training camp, Harden was short and dismissive in his response, stating 'next question'.

James Harden on whether he feels any better about the #Rockets situation now than before his training camp arrival: "Next question." — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) December 21, 2020

Decidedly more positive, the 31 year-old explained the targets he expects for himself and the team this season:

"Individually, to be the best basketball player in the world. As a team, get a Top-3 seed and give ourselves a chance."

James Harden on his expectations for this season: "Individually, to be the best basketball player in the world. As a team, get a Top 3 seed and give ourselves a chance."



Mentions home-court advantage as a key. #Rockets — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) December 21, 2020

The Houston Rockets made several key acquisitions in the offseason to build a stronger starting unit around James Harden. Christian Wood, DeMarcus Cousins and John Wall all came into the franchise as potential starters, Wall decidedly so, as Russell Westbrook departed for Washington. If Harden can indeed be the MVP of the league once again while surrounded by a deeper roster, the Houston Rockets could do well this season and persuade him to stay.

NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat drop pursuit for James Harden trade

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Six

Despite going into the new season as a Houston Rockets player, James Harden's future with the franchise could be coming to an end soon. A potential trade for the shooting guard has been rumored throughout the offseason; however, for now it appears that he is unlikely to be leaving, at least for this year, as another candidate drops out of contention.

In the latest NBA Trade Rumors, it has been reported that the Miami Heat will no longer be pursuing James Harden.

The Miami Heat are not actively pursuing James Harden at this time, AP is told by a source with direct knowledge of the matter.



There was preliminary talk between the teams; I would imagine almost every team had those with the Rockets. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) December 21, 2020

The Miami Heat were first involved in NBA Trade Rumors as a franchise who had the potential trade pieces for Harden. Trading away some of their brightest young talent along with future draft picks were considered worth it for the Heat to bring in one of the league's greatest-ever shooters.

Now it appears that either the Heat were never interested enough in a deal for James Harden or the Houston Rockets had different trade pieces in mind that the Heat were unwilling to part ways with. Whatever the case is, Harden will not be joining last season's NBA finalists. If his predictions for this year are accurate, he may not need to part ways with the Houston franchise just yet.