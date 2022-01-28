NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden's potential trade to Philadelphia 76ers might be investigated for collusion in the future, says NBA insider

James Harden found himself mired in speculation after a Bleacher Report article suggested he was unhappy with the Brooklyn Nets and seeking a new opportunity this offseason. With the Feb. 10 trade deadline less than two weeks away, that story sparked speculation that this could be Harden's final year in Brooklyn.

There's a narrative that Harden could eventually end up being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers at the end of the season. Some have suggested that 76ers disgruntled star Ben Simmons could be involved in that trade.

Some around the NBA have become skeptical of the situation, however. According to a report from Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, NBA executives are prepared to ask the league to look into potential "tampering and collusion" between Harden and Philadelphia. Hayes said the relationship between 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin and James Harden has brought up some concerns.

"There’s another player we’re going to add to this dynamic: Michael Rubin," Haynes said. "For those who don’t know, the Sixers co-owner is very, very, very good friends with James Harden. And I’ve been talking to a rival owner, talking to rival front office executives, who believe that there can be some talk going on now between both sides."

Does Brooklyn Nets star James Harden have his eyes on Philadelphia?

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden could be on the move this offseason.

Basketball fans have started to connect the dots to the latest reports of James Harden being open to new "opportunities" at the end of the year.

From his days with the Houston Rockets, Harden's general manager was Daryl Morey, who is now with the Philadelphia 76ers. And Harden would give the 76ers another dangerous offensive weapon alongside superstar big man Joel Embiid.

The NBA has tried to prevent tampering, although it's had recent struggles. Teams want to make sure no one is trying to sneak around and get the upperhand on the competition. If there's proof of tampering, the NBA has "punished" teams with fines or stripped them of draft picks.

Tuesday's Bleacher Report article by NBA insider Jake Fischer set the basketball world on fire, reporting that Harden has become unhappy in Brooklyn. Fischer wrote about how Harden is disappointed with how the organization has handled the Kyrie Irving situation.

Although nothing is expected to happen before the trade deadline, this is still a situation that is going to require attention.

Harden is making $44.3 million this season but will have a player option at the end of the season for around $47.3 million. Harden could decide to opt out and sign with any team or he could be part of a sign-and-trade deal that awards him a hefty extension.

Harden is averaging 23.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 42.0%.

