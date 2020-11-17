NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden turns down $50M contract extension, Houston Rockets hold out for either KD or Kyrie Irving

Following the conclusion of the 2020 NBA season, NBA trade rumors about James Harden's move from the Houston Rockets to the Brooklyn Nets gained traction. With the moratorium on trades finally lifted, more details about possible player moves, especially about James Harden, have come to the fore, thanks to some of the most well-connected insiders in the NBA.

The latest storyline surrounding James Harden's potential move to the Brooklyn Nets has taken an interesting turn, as both ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Athletics' Shams Charania put out contradicting reports in this regard.

NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden turns down $50 million-per-year contract extension with the Houston Rockets

James Harden

Ever since news broke about Russell Westbrook not being happy with the Houston Rockets, speculation about James Harden's future at the franchise has increased.

In that regard, NBA insider Adrain Wojnarowski dropped a huge 'Woj Bomb' with a big update surrounding the 2018 regular season MVP and his future with the Rockets: James Harden has apparently turned down an extension offer that would have made him the first $50-million-a-year player in NBA history.

Sources: After turning down an extension offer to become the first $50M a year player in league history, James Harden’s message to Houston is clear: Get me to Brooklyn. Rockets and Nets have been in contact, but there’s been no meaningful dialogue. https://t.co/qwJOQOxz5U — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 17, 2020

Countless NBA trade rumors are speculating that the star may be trying to force a move through to the Brooklyn Nets. Harden's rejection of a mega-contract extension with the Houston Rockets is particularly significant in this regard.

The Rockets recently traded away Robert Covington to the Portland Trail Blazers. Experts believe that this move is a sign of the franchise switching to rebuild mode. Given the fact that Russell Westbrook could depart the Rockets as well, James Harden may have better teams to go to this off-season.

Insiders say that the Brooklyn Nets are looking to capitalize on James Harden's situation. While fans of the franchise are understandably excited about the player's move to the Nets, there is a major caveat to these NBA trade rumors, though.

NBA Trade Rumors: Insiders report that the Houston Rockets want either Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving in return for James Harden

Kevin Durant (left) and Kyrie Irving (right)

NBA trade rumors have speculated endlessly about a possible big three of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden at the Brooklyn Nets. However, as per recent reports by NBA insider Shams Charania, this superteam may be outside the realm of possibility.

Shams Charania on GameTime recently: "[As] for James Harden, on the Nets, I'm told there's not much interest on Houston's part with them, unless it includes Kyrie Irving or Kevin Durant."



Shams says he thinks there isn't "tremendous pressure on Houston" to make a trade. — Alec Sturm (@alec_sturm) November 17, 2020

The Houston Rockets will not allow James Harden to move for cheap. In order to get a superstar in return, the franchise could reportedly demand either Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving in return.

The Rockets are also reportedly under very little pressure to trade James Harden away this off-season, something that has doused the hopes of countless fans because Harden's move to the Brooklyn Nets almost looked like a done deal not too long back.

Nevertheless, with this NBA trade rumor expected to gain more momentum and have countless more twists and turns, only time will tell where James Harden ends up next.