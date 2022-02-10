NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden wants to join the Philadelphia 76ers, hesitant to submit formal request out of fear of public backlash

As per the latest NBA Trade Rumors, James Harden is afraid to request a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Amidst a storm of rumors that have enveloped the Nets and Philadelphia camps, Adrian Wojnarowski's latest report highlights, perhaps, a definite trade. Harden, although reluctant to say it out loud, wants a trade and the best decision for Brooklyn would be to facilitate this or make do with a disgruntled player.

Wojnarowski, in his latest article for ESPN, has claimed that Harden won't request a trade due to fears of a public backlash.

"Harden is hopeful that 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey secures a trade for him before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, but Morey and Nets general manager Sean Marks have yet to become engaged in serious dialogue on a deal, sources said," wrote Wojnarowski.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: Although Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden wants a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers, he has resisted making that formal request out of fear of the public backlash that would come with asking out of a second franchise in consecutive seasons. es.pn/3swbkar ESPN Sources: Although Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden wants a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers, he has resisted making that formal request out of fear of the public backlash that would come with asking out of a second franchise in consecutive seasons. es.pn/3swbkar

With the tread deadline set for 3:00 PM ET on February 10th, the two teams do not have much time left. Even this close to the deadline, the reports are mostly contradictory and unclear. Wojnarowski had earlier claimed there were no ongoing negotiations between the Sixers and Nets for James Harden and Ben Simmons.

He had told Mike Greenberg:

"I try not to be in the prediction business, Greeny, because you follow the news where it leads, but right now, there's no negotiation going on between Philadelphia and Brooklyn. The trade deadline is tomorrow at 3 (p.m. Eastern). It can change, but the idea that they are going back and forth that's been surmised by some is, I don't believe it to be accurate."

Get Up @GetUpESPN



—@wojespn "I'm told that James Harden wants a trade to the 76ers. He wants it to happen today prior to the trade deadline. But he has resisted formally requesting that trade with the Nets organization." "I'm told that James Harden wants a trade to the 76ers. He wants it to happen today prior to the trade deadline. But he has resisted formally requesting that trade with the Nets organization."—@wojespn https://t.co/Qo954XH0vg

Brooklyn Nets superstar James Harden is reportedly afraid of a public backlash

Starting in November of 2020, The Beard began a campaign that would land him in Brooklyn. His obvious desire to leave the Houston Rockets had caused quite a stir in the league. Perhaps the previous episode has left a deep impact on the 2018 MVP who is now afraid to demand another trade.

The Brooklyn Nets are sinking without Kevin Durant on the court. Kyrie Irving is only allowed to play away games, while the team is on a 9-game losing streak. Harden's request to be traded in the midst of this turmoil will not be taken easily by Nets fans.

