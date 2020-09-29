NBA Trade Rumors: Jay Williams demands LA Clippers bring back Chris Paul following Doc Rivers' exit

In a shock development, Doc Rivers and the LA Clippers parted ways after seven years of mutual association, a news that has caused frenzy in the entire basketball community as well as dominating NBA trade rumors. Touching on this subject and more in the KJZ show, Jay Williams had several things to say about the LA Clippers' current situation.

NBA Trade Rumors: Jay Williams says the LA Clippers need to bring back Chris Paul

Jay Williams wants the Clippers to bring back Chris Paul

Speaking on ESPN's morning show, Jay Williams had this to say:

"I will say this, I know he's probably not going to be in OKC anymore, and he was originally a Clipper when it started. You look at bringing CP3 back to the Clippers."

He continued:

"I'm telling you right now, he will be the missing link from a leadership perspective for this team."

Earlier on in the show, Jay Williams said that the one thing the LA Clippers are truly missing at the moment is an on-court leader.

Kids these days will never understand how elite Prime Chris Paul was 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Sw8TR5W0Qj — Hoop Films™️ 🏀🎥 (@HoopFilmsO) September 23, 2020

While Williams did recognize the importance of Kawhi Leonard, calling him the best player in the team, the former also made it clear that he does not believe Leonard can be a leader and that the franchise needs someone who can be more vocal in the team.

He also went on to highlight the importance of Montrezl Harrell and Patrick Beverley but does not think that they are 'leader' players either.

A return for Chris Paul to the LA Clippers could see the assembling of a very dominant big-three and could perhaps give the franchise better chances than even the LA Lakers to win an NBA Championship next season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Williams believes Kawhi Leonard was 'involved' in the LA Clippers' decision to part with Doc Rivers

Williams believes Kawhi Leonard signed off on the LA Clippers' decision to oust Doc Rivers.

Speaking passionately on the subject of the LA Clippers parting ways with Doc Rivers, Jay Williams said:

"It feels like I watched a coup happen."

Explaining his views further, Williams continued:

"At the end of the day, how could Kawhi not sign off on that? He has to. Think about all the best players we have in the NBA. If there is a coaching change in Milwaukee, you think Giannis isn't going to have something to do with it?"

This is a very good point by Williams as it puts the spotlight firmly on Kawhi Leonard.

However, only time will tell if fans will ever know what really happened behind the curtains before Doc Rivers parted ways with the LA Clippers.

