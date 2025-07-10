  • home icon
NBA Trade Rumors: Josh Giddey exit looks unlikely as Bulls refuse to match $30 million AAV demand

By Evan Bell
Published Jul 10, 2025 18:35 GMT
NBA: Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls - Source: Imagn
NBA: Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls - Source: Imagn

Heading into this offseason, Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls were eager to work out a long-term extension. Now, according to widespread reports, negotiations have stalled.

On Wednesday's edition of Chicago Sports Network's The Fastbreak, KC Johnson indicated that Giddey is looking to secure a long-term deal from the Bulls that would pay him $30 million per season. Although there are limited opportunities for restricted free agents on the market, Chicago appears to be playing hardball.

If the two sides don't agree to terms on an extension, Giddey could sign his $11 million qualifying offer, putting him under contract for the 2025-26 season with a no-trade clause.

Giddey, of course, is fresh off a big year with Chicago. After averaging 12.3 points, 4.8 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game with the OKC Thunder during the 2023-24 season, he improved his averages across the board last season with the Bulls.

Over 70 games, the Melbourne native averaged 14.6 ppg, 7.2 apg and 8.1 rpg while shooting 46.5% from the floor, a figure on par with his 46.4% career average.

Bulls Insider doesn't foresee Josh Giddey sign-and-trade

Amid the talk of Josh Giddey's ongoing contract negotiations with the Chicago Bulls, fans have theorized that if the two sides can't agree on a deal, they could see a sign-and-trade.

Specifically, with previous reports indicating that the Bulls were engaged with the Warriors in offseason conversations, there was speculation that Giddey could be involved in a deal that brought Jonathan Kuminga to Chicago.

According to KC Johnson, that isn't the case.

In the same episode of The Fastbreak, KC Johnson explained that the two sides want to get a deal done, and in turn, a sign-and-trade seems unlikely.

“As of today, I’ve not heard of any sign-and-trade machinations involving Josh Giddey," Johnson said. "That’s not to say one couldn’t materialize down the road, but I’ll emphasize—as I’ve said ad nauseam—both the Bulls and Giddey want to get a deal done.”
While a sign-and-trade with Golden State for Giddey may be out of the question, the Bulls have reportedly been fielding calls for Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu.

In the case of Giddey, with limited opportunities on the RFA market and few teams with money to spend, all signs point to Giddey staying with the Bulls.

The question, of course, is what will it take for a deal to be finalized?

