NBA Trade Rumors: Jrue Holiday with his ball-handling skills could be the final piece of the puzzle for the Indiana Pacers

Following a disappointing first-round exit in the 2020 NBA Playoffs, the Indiana Pacers have once again been surrounded by a whirlwind of NBA trade rumors. The Indiana Pacers have been linked to a number superstars that can take the team from being hopefuls to contenders for an NBA Championship. Despite all the attention the bigger names may be getting, the Pacers may well look past them all and focus on getting hold of New Orleans Pelicans star, Jrue Holiday.

Jrue Holiday showing off his step back👀🔥pic.twitter.com/wXRlppi5yL — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 22, 2020

Jrue Holiday has been pivotal for the New Orleans Pelicans this season, switching between being the facilitator and the high volume scorer for the team. He has been the epitome of what a veteran is supposed to be for a team. Jrue Holiday has filled in for the inadequacies of the franchise's young stars and even outshone them on certain occasions.

Despite his contributions, though, Jrue Holiday is now on the table to be traded away by the Pelicans' front office. This gives the Indiana Pacers a perfect chance to swoop in for the 30-year-old.

Let us now analyze if Jrue Holiday's move to the Indiana Pacers could benefit both the parties involved.

NBA Trade Rumors: Would this be a good move for the Indiana Pacers?

This move could be a brilliant one for the Indiana Pacers.

The Indiana Pacers need a player like Jrue Holiday to truly be contenders for an NBA Championship.

While the team's current roster isn't bad, it lacks balance. Many players can handle the ball but are not elite as facilitators.

The acquisition of Jrue Holiday would fix this imbalance to a large extent for the Indiana Pacers. Not only would it give them an elite ball-handler with underrated facilitator and general court abilities, but also a potential third option to score the ball.

"It's a brotherhood. It's bigger than basketball."



—Anthony Davis on exchanging jerseys with Jrue Holiday postgame 🤝 pic.twitter.com/UTiPIeKKVk — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 28, 2019

Additionally, Jrue Holiday is beyond elite as a defender and could significantly add to the team's already great abilities on that end of the floor.

Overall, Jrue Holiday is the perfect package for the Indiana Pacers and could make them genuine title contenders, which is why he needs to be the franchise's top priority this offseason.

Would this be a good move for Jrue Holiday?

Indiana Pacers v New Orleans Pelicans

While going to the Indiana Pacers could be a very good move for Jrue Holiday, there are certain things to keep in mind here.

Several Championship contenders have shown an interest in Jrue Holiday, including the LA Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets. These are two teams where his contributions would be extremely valuable.

The @BrooklynNets make a HUGE mistake down the stretch and Jrue Holiday makes them pay 💰 #DoItBig #NBA pic.twitter.com/FmDEVugpzM — SportsbyFry (@sportsbyfry) October 27, 2018

If none of these teams showed an interest in signing Jrue Holiday, it would have been wise of the 30-year-old to move to the Indiana Pacers, especially considering the level and quality of the supporting cast in the team.

But with there potentially being better options out there waiting for him, we do not think it would be wise for Jrue Holiday to seek out a move to the Indiana Pacers.

