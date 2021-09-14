NBA Trade Rumors: Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards are untouchable in potential Ben Simmons deal

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers are in NBA trade rumors once more with the former reportedly not willing to give up Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards for Ben Simmons in a potential deal. This was reported by Darren Wolfson during a new episode from 'The Scoop podcast with Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson'.

“My understanding is Gersson (Rosas) communicated with Daryl (Morey), maybe some others in the Philadelphia front office… ‘OK, KAT off the table Anthony Edwards off the table, everybody else on the table’. But then like in the same breath, my understanding is D’Angelo Russell, Ben Simmons… They have a relationship. They played together in high school, that Gersson would love to have D’Angelo combined with Ben here.”Wolfson said (h/t Hoops Hype).

“The Timberwolves don’t want to trade Anthony Edwards or Karl-Anthony Towns. Those are those are deal-breakers. And they really would rather not trade D’Angelo Russell.”



It’s not surprising that the Minnesota Timberwolves have made it clear that Towns and Edwards aren’t going to be part of any trade conversations with the Sixers no matter how much they covet Ben Simmons. The Timberwolves duo had a terrific season playing together during the 2020-21 campaign regardless of their final standing in the Western Conference.

NBA Trade Rumors: Minnesota Timberwolves remain a player in Ben Simmons talks

The Minnesota Timberwolves have continued their pursuit of Ben Simmons based on recent NBA trade rumors, as he could be an excellent playmaker for Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns. Never mind that the Timberwolves hope not to include D’Angelo Russell in a potential trade since he is likely to be a part of any deal involving the three-time All-Star.

For the Minnesota Timberwolves, adding a player of Ben Simmons’ caliber would not only give them one of the best young trios in the league, but it could also take them to the playoffs for the first time since 2018, and just the second time since 2004.

The city has been starved of postseason success for so long that they should be a true contender for Ben Simmons’ services given how he could be a game-changer for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Look for the Timberwolves to make at least one more push for the three-time All-Star in the coming weeks.

Last season, Ben Simmons averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game while being a finalist for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

