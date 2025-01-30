NBA Trade Rumors: Kevin Durant-led Suns linked to $17,260,000 Hawks guard amid Jimmy Butler trade situation

The Kevin Durant-led Phoenix Suns have struggled to find their groove this season, floundering outside the Western Conference's top-eight. With their struggles this season, the Suns have been in constant trade rumors as they hope to upgrade their frontcourt, which has been suspect in their slump.

Atlanta Hawks’ sharpshooter Bogdan Bogdanovic is one player linked to the Suns ahead of the trade deadline. According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Suns have been targeting Bogdanovic amidst all rumors of Jimmy Butler going to Phoenix before the deadline.

“Atlanta Hawks sharpshooter Bogdan Bogdanovic has emerged as a target for the Suns ahead of the trade deadline, league sources told ClutchPoints,” Siegel wrote.

Siegel said that the Suns have continuously been active in the trade market as they try to shop their center Jusuf Nurkic.

“The Phoenix Suns have been active on the trade market leading up to the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline. While the spotlight in Phoenix has been cast on Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler for weeks, a new twist in the Suns' trade plans involves center Jusuf Nurkic,” Siegel said.

Nurkic has been the focus of trade discussions involving the Suns. The center has struggled to provide stability in the frontcourt for the team led by Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. Nurkic is averaging 8.6 points and 9.2 rebounds this season, along with 2.3 turnovers per game.

Butler has also been in Suns rumors since the start of the year. The disgruntled star has reportedly indicated that he wants to be traded to the Suns before the trade deadline following the drama between him and the Miami Heat organization, which led to his indefinite suspension.

The Suns currently stand in the ninth seed in the West with a 24-22 record.

Kevin Durant believes he can still carry the Phoenix Suns even at an advanced age

The Phoenix Suns have been hovering in the .500 spot this season, but it did not stop Kevin Durant from believing that he can still lift the team this season to the promised land.

Talking to Yahoo Sports, Durant said he is not an ordinary 36-year-old player and still has the tools to accomplish things in Phoenix.

“I ain’t a regular 36-year-old… I condition my mind, my body, to be a pro. So what else am I gonna do? Burn out?... How many people playing at this level at my age? So you can’t compare me to anybody who’ve burnt out. It could happen, but does it look like it right now?” Durant said.

Durant still leads the team in scoring at 27.3 points per game. He is expected to remain an offensive threat for the Suns against whoever they face if they make the playoffs.

