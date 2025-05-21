NBA Trade Rumors: Kevin Durant linked to Rockets as insider hints at Houston as surprise landing spot

Kevin Durant's future with the Phoenix Suns seems uncertain. The 2024-25 NBA season for the Suns and Durant was disappointing. They failed to secure a playoff spot, leading many to believe that the All-Star forward would want a change of scenery for next season.

One of the teams linked to KD is the Houston Rockets. They finished the previous campaign second in the tough Western Conference. However, they need more firepower, as seen in their first-round playoff elimination against the Golden State Warriors. While they have stars in Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun, there's a suggestion that having an alpha player like Durant can make things work for the franchise.

On Tuesday, former NBA player and current ESPN analyst Tim Legler appeared on the "PHNX Suns Podcast." Legler discussed how acquiring KD would be ideal for the Rockets if the Suns decide to trade him.

"There's no question that Kevin Durant is the guy so many of these teams need," Legler said. "You look at Houston... Think about that, you can't even identify necessarily who the best offensive player is on any given night.

"They need a guy that's more of a alpha, offensive player that's capable of going and getting you difficult buckets against great defenders and great defenses. Durant kinda describes that."

In the postseason, Houston struggled offensively. They looked to Jalen Green to produce, but he only had one good scoring game against the Warriors. Green averaged 13.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists through seven games.

It was below his regular-season numbers. Jalen Green posted 21 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 82 games. Acquiring an elite scorer like Kevin Durant could elevate the Rockets, especially in the playoffs.

Kevin Durant's former teammate suggests the Mavericks should trade for him

Aside from the Houston Rockets, another Texas-based team has been linked to Kevin Durant's uncertain summer. Per Durant's former teammate - DeMarcus Cousins - the Dallas Mavericks should make a move for the 15-time All-Star.

He added that the organization should trade the No. 1 pick to the Suns for KD.

"Kevin Durant wouldn't be a bad move, either, with that number 1 pick," Cousins said (43:28).

He pointed out that the Mavericks's general manager, Nico Harrison, believes the team has a three-year championship window. With Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving, adding a player like Durant could make Harrison's claims a reality.

DeMarcus Cousins said Cooper Flagg, a favorite to be selected with the No. 1 pick, won't fit Dallas's window.

