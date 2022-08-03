NBA Trade Rumors: Kevin Durant to meet Nets' owner as his trade request reaches a stalemate

With no progress regarding his trade request, Kevin Durant seems to be going nowhere. Kevin Durant's anticipated departure from the Brooklyn Nets was one of the most discussed matters of the off-season this year.

Prior to starting NBA free agency, it was reported that Durant requested a trade, specifically from Brooklyn Nets' owner Joe Tsai. This came after fellow All-Star and teammate Kyrie Irving opted into the final year of his contract.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN. Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN.

Durant made it known to the Nets that he wanted to be traded to the Phoenix Suns or the Miami Heat, both of whom finished at the top of their respective conferences last season.

The Nets respected the 12-time All-Star's request and started engaging with the teams he mentioned, beginning with the Heat. However, after weeks of negotiating a deal, Durant is still in Brooklyn and it looks like he'll be staying there for the upcoming NBA season.

The Nets tried talking with other teams, which surprisingly included the Boston Celtics, who swept them in the first round during the playoffs last season. But the deal didn't materialize for the former MVP.

As of now, there have been reports regarding Kevin Durant meeting up with Joe Tsai regarding his trade request. Since his request reached a stalemate, Durant's chances of making it out of Brooklyn this season have been slim.

Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney

Source tells

Full story:

heavy.com/sports/brookly… BREAKING NEWS from @SteveBHoop ...Source tells @HeavyOnSports that Kevin Durant will meet with @BrooklynNets owner Joe Tsai this week as his request for a trade has reached a stalemate.Full story: BREAKING NEWS from @SteveBHoop ...Source tells @HeavyOnSports that Kevin Durant will meet with @BrooklynNets owner Joe Tsai this week as his request for a trade has reached a stalemate.Full story:heavy.com/sports/brookly…

However, it is unclear to a lot of people what the meeting between the two will be about. Obviously, there will be some things that both parties need to clear out, but it's hard to guess what such a meeting could entail.

The Nets didn't want to lose Kevin Durant for nothing

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the NBA. His size, paired with his flawless offensive arsenal, makes him highly sought after all over the league.

It's obvious that Durant is a clutch player, we all saw that when he was with the Golden State Warriors. The Nets even traded D'Angelo Russell for him in a bid to win the title. However, things didn't go according to plan for the Nets and Durant. It all culminated as the 10-time All-NBA player requested a trade.

But nothing has happened yet. Trading Kevin Durant would be easy if the return package were as good as Durant himself. The Nets have been reported to be requesting huge return packages from the teams that interact with them.

It was reported that the Minnesota Timberwolves inquired with the Nets regarding KD, and the demand from the Nets wasn't too modest.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



The Timberwolves declined.



(via @chrisbhaynes, REPORT: The Brooklyn Nets asked the Minnesota Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, and 4 draft-picks in exchange for Kevin Durant.The Timberwolves declined.(via @chrisbhaynes, @VinceGoodwill REPORT: The Brooklyn Nets asked the Minnesota Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, and 4 draft-picks in exchange for Kevin Durant. The Timberwolves declined.(via @chrisbhaynes, @VinceGoodwill) https://t.co/EUdjmDXArD

Apart from the Timberwolves, the Boston Celtics were also involved with the Nets regarding Durant's transfer. But the exorbitant demands of Brooklyn were too much for Boston, as they had been for the Timberwolves.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Boston reportedly offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick for Durant, but the Nets also wanted Marcus Smart, more draft picks and potentially one more rotation player The Nets and Celtics entered trade discussions for Kevin Durant, per @ShamsCharania Boston reportedly offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick for Durant, but the Nets also wanted Marcus Smart, more draft picks and potentially one more rotation player The Nets and Celtics entered trade discussions for Kevin Durant, per @ShamsCharaniaBoston reportedly offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick for Durant, but the Nets also wanted Marcus Smart, more draft picks and potentially one more rotation player https://t.co/qTvOQezcx3

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far