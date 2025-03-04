NBA Trade Rumors: Kevin Durant predicted to form duo with Victor Wembanyama in exchange for massive haul

Leading up to the NBA trade deadline, Kevin Durant's name popped up in trade rumors. With the Phoenix Suns struggling to find success in the West, the team put together a trade package that would send Durant to the Golden State Warriors once again. Before the Suns pulled the trigger, however, Durant put the kibosh on the deal, telling Draymond Green that he didn't want to move during the season.

Despite that, all indications are that this summer, the Suns will part ways with the future Hall of Famer after finding a suitable trade destination. Because of that, there has been tons of talk and speculation regarding where Durant may land.

Amid the talk, Dusty Garza of SpursReport on Tuesday drew attention to a Fox Sports report from early February. In it, the outlet predicted the San Antonio Spurs as a potential landing spot for KD, along with the Houston Rockets and Miami Heat.

Given that Kevin Durant is set to make $54.7 million next year, the team would have to give up several players to make the salaries match. Because of that, Fox Sports has thrown out the idea of a Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson and Blake Wesley trade package, with some added draft assets to sweeten the deal.

This would allow the team to not only pair Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle with a generational star in Durant, but also allow the team to hold onto Julian Champagnie and Jeremy Sochan.

Shams Charania predicts 4-6 contending teams to get in on the Kevin Durant sweepstakes this offseason

Although Kevin Durant had no desire to move in the middle of the season, he did notably tell Draymond Green during a post-deadline podcast appearance that he's open to an offseason trade.

Without a no-trade clause, Durant doesn't hold all the cards the same way Bradley Beal does, for example. However, according to Shams Charania, Phoenix's front office is willing to work with him to find a suitable landing spot.

During Sunday's installment of "NBA Countdown" on ESPN, Charania shared an update on the situation, predicting that four to six contending teams will look to get in on the KD sweepstakes.

"Durant was blindsided when he was involved in trade conversations," Charania said. "But this offseason, from my understanding, what it would look like is Durant and the Suns would work together on any potential trade to a contender in a trade scenario.

"I would expect four to six contending teams to have some serious involvement with Durant."

In addition to predictions that he could land in San Antonio or Houston, fans have theorized about KD joining Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis in Dallas. Additionally, in January, there were some rumblings of Memphis being interested in Kevin Durant as well.

Given that he's shown he still has plenty of gas left in the tank, only time will tell where Durant winds up this summer and what sort of a trade package he commands.

