NBA Trade Rumors: Kevin Garnett wants Brooklyn Nets to move for Zach LaVine or Bradley Beal

It's no secret that Brooklyn Nets are exploring the idea of trading for a third star. Having the likes of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving lead the lines would make the team contenders but signing a third star would make them championship favorites. A few NBA trade rumors from about two months ago had noted Brooklyn's interest in Zach LaVine. However, Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett believes that in addition to the Chicago star, Brooklyn Nets also need to look at Bradley Beal.

Zach LaVine and Bradley Beal had tremendous seasons with the Chicago Bulls and the Washington Wizards respectively. Both players are entering their prime so they can certainly be useful for several years to come. But are they worth trading away another budding star in Caris LeVert? Kevin Garnett thinks so.

NBA Trade Rumors: KG wants Brooklyn Nets to move for third star

Kevin Garnett

Kevin Garnett knows a thing or two about winning championships. The 15-time All-Star feels that any time you get an opportunity to trade for someone like Zach LaVine or Bradley Beal, you have to take it. The former Brooklyn Nets player wants the franchise to go all out and make a move, even if it involves trading away Caris LeVert. Speaking to New York Daily News, this is what KG had to say.

"I hate to say this, but I would [make a trade]. First off, to be able to get any of those talents, when you have the opportunity to, you have to. LeVert is a really, really good up-and-coming player. He has value. You can leverage that and get you a Zach LaVine who can score with the best of em... Bradley Beal the same. Those pieces there are intricate to the availability — I don’t know how long Bradley Beal is going to be there to be available for Brooklyn.”

Do Zach LaVine and Bradley Beal fit the bill for Brooklyn Nets?

Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks

Zach LaVine and Bradley Beal averaged 25.5 and 30.5 points respectively in the 2019-20 season. They've been usage heavy guards on their current teams but that's understandable given the paucity of other stars there.

Advertisement

🎥 @SteveNash on what he gained from his experience as @CanBball GM, and why he ultimately chose coaching: "I love to compete. I love to teach, to lead, and to be a part of a team." pic.twitter.com/iGEVjdRtDT — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) September 10, 2020

What will encourage Brooklyn Nets is the fact that both players do a great job off the ball. This is crucial because the presence of Durant and Irving won't allow the third star a lot of possession of the ball. In any case, exciting times are ahead for the franchise, especially with Steve Nash taking over as the head coach.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors - Why moving for Chris Paul could seriously complicate things for Milwaukee Bucks