NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks aim their focus on Giannis Antetokounmpo with GMs preparing for Milwaukee exit

While Giannis Antetokounmpo seems poised to start the 2025-26 season with the Milwaukee Bucks, teams around the league are preparing for a potential split before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.On the heels of rumors suggesting that the Golden State Warriors plan to monitor Antetokounmpo's situation in Milwaukee, New York Times reporter James L. Edwards III said the Knicks are following suit. In a report published Tuesday, Edwards III shed light on the Knicks' plans ahead of the 2025-26 season.“It is my understanding that Leon Rose and company have been monitoring Giannis Antetokounmpo’s situation in Milwaukee very closely, even before the offseason started,&quot; Edwards wrote.Edwards added that if there's an opportunity for the franchise to step in and make a play for the two-time MVP, Knicks general manager Leon Rose will look to strike while the iron is hot.Additionally, as Edwards III pointed out, with Mikal Bridges signing his extension before Aug. 6, he can now be traded before the Feb. 6 deadline, opening up a potential avenue for Antetokounmpo to join the Knicks.Shams Charania shares latest on Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with MilwaukeeHeading into the offseason, reports suggested that Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks could part ways during the summer. With Damian Lillard expected to miss the next season following his Achilles tear, the team had little to no assets and limited money to spend.This resulted in Milwaukee's front office boldly waiving Lillard, stretching out the remainder of his contract to clear up cap space, which they then, in turn, used to sign Myles Turner.While talk of Antetokounmpo requesting a trade died down, Shams Charania stated during an ESPN appearance on Tuesday that The Greek Freak is still weighing his options. Charania said:&quot;There is nothing set in stone about whether or not Giannis Antetokounmpo stays in Milwaukee or whether he wants to leave elsewhere. He's been evaluating his future this entire offseason.&quot;I reported way back in mid-May that he is open-minded about whether his best fit is in Milwaukee or in a trade. That process has been continuing. There's been some conversations he's having with his inner circle.&quot;As Charania explained, Antetokounmpo's focus is on winning another title. If he feels as though he can do that in Milwaukee, it's likely he stays. If not, then the two-time MVP may wind up elsewhere.