NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks plotting blockbuster Karl-Anthony Towns–ex-DPOY tandem in 'dream’ frontcourt pairing

Rumors are circulating about the New York Knicks potentially acquiring Jaren Jackson Jr. The Knicks were knocked out by the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. With that in mind, like many other teams, New York is now gearing up for the next season.

One potential move New York plans to make is trading for Jackson Jr. The former Defensive Player of the Year has been on New York's list for quite some time. While the team already secured themselves a big man in Karl-Anthony Towns, that's not stopping them from pursuing the Memphis Grizzlies' big man.

Kris Pursiainen reported that New York plans to create a frontcourt tandem between Karl-Anthony Towns and Jaren Jackson Jr. After the success they found in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, adding a former DPOY to their roster could be the missing piece to their puzzle of winning the championship next season.

“Sources familiar with the situation tell ClutchPoints that at least one key member of the Knicks’ front office has long been interested in Jackson Jr. as a trade target," Pursiainen said.

"The Knicks’ acquisition of Karl-Anthony Towns last offseason didn’t nullify this interest, either," Pursiainen continued. "League sources say that a Jackson Jr. and Karl-Anthony Towns frontcourt would be a ‘dream’ pairing for New York in their starting lineup.”

Knicks pass up on Kevin Durant

Speaking of trades, the New York Knicks reportedly passed up the opportunity to deal for Kevin Durant. KD is currently one of the most popular currencies in the trade sector. The Phoenix Suns made it plain before the 2025 trade deadline that they fully intend to trade Durant to another team.

Shams Charania reported that Durant expressed interest in playing for the Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, or San Antonio Spurs. Before the Suns openly expressed their desire to trade Durant, his name had been heavily rumored to go to New York at some point in his career.

Despite the opportunity, NBA insider Marc J. Spears reported that they have no interest in acquiring Durant.

"KD wanted New York," Spears said. "He wanted to go there. New York has no interest in bringing him in."

Instead, New York will focus on reinforcing their bench while keeping the core group that went all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals this year.

