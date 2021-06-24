NBA Trade Rumors: Kyle Anderson among players on the Boston Celtics radar 

The Boston Celtics are looking to bring in major changes to their roster, with the latest NBA trade rumors suggesting Kyle Anderson is a player they are eyeing to add. The Memphis Grizzlies forward has had a career-best season in 2020-21, averaging 12.4 points and 5.7 rebounds on 46.8% field goal shooting.

He turned into an adept three-point shooter as well, making a career-high 1.4 shots from deep on 3.8 attempts. Kyle Anderson's stellar season and cap-friendly salary are two key reasons why teams like the Boston Celtics are keeping an eye on him. He will be out of contract next season and is roughly owed $9 million.

According to MassLive's Brian Robb, the Celtics have had their eye on Kyle Anderson for quite some time.

"Celtics have had their eye on Anderson for quite some time according to league sources. With Memphis having plenty of younger talent on the wing, they may opt to simply add some more assets for the 27-year-old wing entering a contract year. Anderson’s improvement as a 3-point shooter last season, along with his passing, would provide the skillset that makes him a nice fit for Boston," he said.

The Boston Celtics have made massive changes within their franchise since their 2021 NBA playoffs exit. GM Danny Ainge resigned and head coach Brad Stevens was appointed his replacement during that period, while they managed to seal a trade deal that sent Kemba Walker to the OKC Thunder in return for Al Horford.

NBA Trade Rumors: Exploring how the Boston Celtics can benefit from signing Kyle Anderson

The Boston Celtics are keen to surround a solid team with their two young All-Stars, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, as the centerpieces. They parted ways with Kemba Walker and are reportedly looking to shop Marcus Smart as well.

That would allow Kyle Anderson to be included in the starting lineup, should the Celtics trade for him. He has a high basketball IQ and can play in multiple positions, depending on the team's needs. Having players who can adjust and adapt like him would be ideal for the Boston Celtics, who want to make the most out of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown's tenure at the ball club.

Additionally, Anderson is also a decent defender, who can force opponents to commit turnovers. He averaged 1.3 steals per game in the 2020-21 NBA season. The Boston Celtics need players who can make an impact at both ends of the floor, and Anderson could definitely help them in that regard.

